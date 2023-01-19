Enos expected to visit top target's school Thursday

Dan Enos, who will reportedly become Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, is expected to visit a top target Thursday.

He is expected to visit Little Rock Christian around 11 a.m. to check on ESPN 4-star junior quarterback Walker White, according to Warriors coach Eric Cohu.

Enos was the offensive coordinator at Maryland the last two seasons. Kendal Briles, the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator the past three season, is expected to take the same position at TCU.

White, 6-4, 215 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, TCU, Missouri, Virginia and other programs.

He completed 157 of 285 passes for 2,109 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, and rushed 118 times for 890 yards and 16 touchdowns.

ESPN rates White the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 217 recruit in the 2024 class.