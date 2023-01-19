Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Enos expected to visit top target's school Thursday

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:09 a.m.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos speaks Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, with linebacker Karl Roesler prior to the start of a scrimmage in Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Dan Enos, who will reportedly become Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, is expected to visit a top target Thursday. 

He is expected to visit Little Rock Christian around 11 a.m. to check on ESPN 4-star junior quarterback Walker White, according to Warriors coach Eric Cohu. 

Enos was the offensive coordinator at Maryland the last two seasons. Kendal Briles, the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator the past three season, is expected to take the same position at TCU. 

White, 6-4, 215 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, TCU, Missouri, Virginia and other programs. 

He completed 157 of 285 passes for 2,109 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, and rushed 118 times for 890 yards and 16 touchdowns.

ESPN rates White the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 217 recruit in the 2024 class.

