EDITORIAL: Into the outdoors

Take note, y'all. Help is on the way. In contemporary society's never-ending quest for fulfillment, the answer is there to be found.

If it's happiness, spiritual enlightenment or contentment you seek, head to the woods or the farm. So says the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The results of its American Time Use Survey are in and they are clear: Lumberjacks and farmers are the happiest and least stressed of us.

The agriculture, logging and forestry industries, grouped together as one sector, came out on top, overall and in each of three categories measuring happiness, meaning and stress. Next in line were real estate and construction.

At the bottom of the list were finance/insurance, education, and a broad grouping of professional occupations that includes lawyer. As The Washington Post notes in reporting the survey findings, white collars come with much more stress than blue ones.

Teresa Mull in The Spectator notes a USA Today finding that broad-based evidence demonstrates attendance at worship services is "indispensable to a happy, generous and flourishing society." This, as Ms. Mull further notes, despite Gallup's findings last year that church attendance in the United States fell below 50 percent for the first time.

"As society becomes softer and more entitled and as we slog further from our ancestral roots, we're more inclined to dismiss the simple, unchanging truths about mankind: that the Earth was made for us, and we were made to be in and of the Earth," she writes. "Technology isn't all bad (though I lean more toward Luddism with each passing day), but it's meant to enhance our existence, not consume it. What I find most intriguing about the Post's reporting on the Labor Statistics study is that lumberjacks and those working in agriculture also reported the highest levels of pain on the job."

The highest levels of pain, yet the highest levels of contentment. As the introduction of the replay booth to the American gridiron should've taught us by now, we're in the process of outsmarting ourselves. Not that it was a hard thing to do. . . .

Turns out, the KISS acronym--Keep It Simple, Stupid--is not just an old Navy design principle turned pop culture meme. It's also pretty sound advice.