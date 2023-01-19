Fayetteville speakers say racial healing starts with recognizing truth of past mistakes

FAYETTEVILLE -- Racial healing starts with acknowledging truth, and from there, community collaboration can restore unity, speakers said Wednesday during an event held at Fayetteville's City Hall in recognition of the National Day of Racial Healing.

The national day, an annual observance started in 2017 by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation initiative, is a time to contemplate shared values and create a blueprint to heal from the effects of racism, according to the initiative's website. The foundation is the philanthropic organization of entrepreneur and cereal maker Will Keith Kellogg.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan issued a proclamation recognizing the day, urging residents to promote truth, racial healing and transformation as a means of working together to ensure the best quality of life for every child.

"There's a saying that goes, 'When we know better, we do better,'" he said. "We learn from the mistakes of the past, and we do better today because we owe that to our future and our children and our children's children."

City Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a series of speakers at the chambers of City Hall. He said the day's theme was built upon relationships inspiring collective action to heal from the effects of systemic racism.

"Healing is at the heart of racial equity," Jones said.

J.L. Jennings spoke of the work of the city's resident-led Black Heritage Preservation Commission, of which he serves as chairman. The panel organized the creation of a historical marker to be installed at the downtown square commemorating the life of Nelson Hackett. The panel also backed renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard, a proposal the City Council approved in September.

In 1841, Hackett, of Fayetteville, was the first and only person to escape slavery and be extradited to the United States from Canada. The British government subsequently made laws preventing such extradition. Canada was under British rule at the time.

"Narratives like Mr. Hackett's are the types of narratives that heal communities," Jennings said. "They heal communities because they bring communities together to recognize the contributions of all citizens."

Angela Moseley-Monts, interim vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Arkansas, said race, unity and healing are three powerful words when spoken independently but carry greater meaning when spoken together.

"Some may think that race depends on one's skin color. However, race is a social construct," she said. "Rather, there are no inherent, biological traits when we talk about race."

Sharon Killian, board president of the Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association, gave several historical examples of the remnants of Black history being erased from the city. A city plan developed in 1945 in particular codified the erasure of Black neighborhoods and enabled municipal leaders to displace entire groups of families, she said.

The city once boasted the first public school in the state, and it was a school for Black students. The Henderson School opened in 1868 near Olive Avenue and Sutton Street. Black residents have been pushed farther and farther south in the city over time, Killian said.

"I know that these matters are not easy to hear, but we have to hear them," she said.

Curtiss Smith, pastor of the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Willow Avenue, made a call for residents to challenge the status quo and practice anti-racism.

"There must be truth and reconciliation in healing," he said. "The process of truth and reconciliation is aimed at healing divided communities by working to transform pain and oppression into collaboration and healing."

D’Andre Jones (left), Fayetteville City Council member, speaks Wednesday during the National Day of Racial Healing at City Hall. Jones organized a series of speakers in honor of National Day of Racial Healing, including J.L. Jennings, chair of the Fayetteville Black Heritage Preservation Commission; Angela Moseley-Monts, interim vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Arkansas; Sharon Killian, board president of NWA Black Heritage; and Pastor Curtiss Smith, senior pastor of Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

