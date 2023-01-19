Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison for taking Arkansas teen to home state for sex

A Florida man who pleaded guilty last year to transporting a 14-year-old Beebe girl to his home in Florida for the purpose of having sex was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge to 10 years in prison.

Jerry Lynn O'Neal, 33, of the Pensacola suburb of Pacer, was arrested two years ago in February at his home in Florida after deputies with the Santa Rosa County sheriff's office discovered the girl at his home.

Court records indicated that O'Neal and a friend drove from Florida to Arkansas on Feb. 16, 2021, to pick up the girl and take her back to Florida. When he was arrested two days later O'Neal told police he and the girl had been communicating online for at least a year and she had asked him to come "take her out of a bad situation."

Court records said the girl told police she and O'Neal had met on Snapchat a year prior and had communicated regularly through Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, but a Florida detention order indicated that O'Neal had been in contact with the girl for about four years -- beginning when she was 10-years-old -- and that his pattern of behavior was consistent with "grooming" the girl to be sexually abused.

Slightly built and soft-spoken with shoulder length black hair, O'Neal was led into the courtroom by a U.S. marshal escort and seated with his attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.

Asked by Chief U.S District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. if his mind was clear for the proceedings, O'Neal hesitated several seconds before answering affirmatively.

"You hesitate," Marshall said. "Why?"

"I didn't get much sleep last night," O'Neal replied.

"I think he's a bit nervous," Sullivan explained. "That's why he didn't get much sleep."

"It's perfectly understandable to be nervous," Marshall said, kindly. "Something would be wrong if the person sitting where you are was not nervous."

O'Neal was facing a possible life sentence with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a guideline range of 120 to 135 months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant argued for a guideline sentence at the high end of 135 months for O'Neal, saying that his evasive comments to law enforcement were strong evidence that he knew his actions were wrong. Sullivan had asked for the mandatory minimum, arguing that O'Neal was convinced that he was rescuing the girl from a bad home situation.

Sullivan described O'Neal as socially awkward and said that with a brief exception, he had always lived at home with his parents and had no driver's license, no education and no job.

"He became engaged to a woman, an age-appropriate female in Kansas City and they subsequently ended their relationship," Sullivan said. "During that time he reconnected with ... the victim. They had previously met somehow on social media and reconnected.

"With social media," Sullivan continued, "you can be anything ... She portrayed herself as a victim who needed rescuing."

She described O'Neal as, "very empathetic and always wanting to help someone," which she said made him susceptible to such a plea.

"There's a lot of people who are predatory," Sullivan argued. "But there are some people who are just stuck in their teenage years, even if they're in their 30s they're still wrapped in that emotional maturity level of someone who's much younger."

She said O'Neal seemed to fit that profile rather than that of a predator.

"He's 32 and still living with his parents," she said. "He doesn't have a driver's license, he's not working, he's just kind of still in that teenage mode."

Bryant said O'Neal's attempts at evasion when questioned by police demonstrated his awareness of the nature of his actions and justified a high end guideline sentence.

"When he was first told a missing runaway might be at his house he initially denied knowing what the officer was talking about," she said. "It wasn't until he was confronted again that he said, 'I didn't know she was a juvenile,' but we knew he was still being dishonest because he said later he knew she was 14 when he went and picked her up."

Bryant pointed out also that, in his statement to police, O'Neal said he had been communicating with the victim for four years.

"He started talking to her when she was 10 years old," she said. "The substance of their conversations we don't know but I think it's a safe assumption that he used some of that time to likely groom her into giving him what he wanted, then drove from Florida to Arkansas and turned around and drove back and, in his words, engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl who is 14 on two separate occasions."

"I understand the U.S. request for a high-end sentence but I believe 10 years is a fair and just sentence," Marshall said. "What you did was wrong, very wrong. You know that, as do I and others in this room ... I believe 10 years is sufficient to punish you and deter others who might be tempted to engage with minors over the internet and then -- pick your label -- rescue, kidnap, get them and move them from one place to another and begin a sexual relationship with them."

Marshall also ordered O'Neal to serve five years on supervised release once he leaves prison but did not order him to pay restitution to the victim after Bryant told him there had been no request for restitution.

"That is an indication of the mixed threads we have here," he said. "Not that a 14-year-old can consent to any kind of a sexual relationship. She cannot, but as the pre-sentence report indicates, there was more going on here than just some kind of chance encounter."