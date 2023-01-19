FYI Calendar: ‘Tootsie’ at WAC, APT season announcement, eagle watch tours

Today

The Civil Rights Movement -- A lecture with Matt McCoy, 11 a.m., Gardner 201 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

We're Hooked -- Crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"Tootsie" -- A musical comedy adaptation of the 1982 film, 1:30 & 7 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. waltonartscenter.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration -- With the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Bachman-Wilson House: Frank Lloyd Wright and His Apprentices, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Friday

BPL In The Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion Museum in Bentonville. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance -- With Ann-Gee Lee, 1 p.m., Vines 235 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Gallery Talk -- With composer David Biedenbender, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Khemia Ensemble -- 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- With Dejuan Gilchrist, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SeasonLeaks! -- Announcing Season 38, doors open at 6 p.m. with food and drinks, announcement at 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Lego free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class -- Make a makeup pouch, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Koji & Garum -- A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Blanket Forts -- For grades 6-8, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing -- With David Lee Holcomb, author of "The Bone Doll," 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

Volunteer Cart Guide Info Session -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sunday

Blackened Fruit & Veggies -- A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Jesse Dean, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com