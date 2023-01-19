Get to know: 2024 hoops target Marcus Allen

Arkansas target and ESPN 4-star junior Marcus Allen is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

Allen, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep, is ESPN’s No. 10 power forward and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He has more than 15 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Miami, Florida State, Missouri, Villanova and Stanford. Allen has mentioned visiting the Razorbacks in the spring.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer, assistant coach Anthony Ruta and others on the coaching staff keep in touch with Allen on a regular basis.

“Everyone on the coaching staff hits me up from Coach Brewer to Coach Musselman to Coach Ruta,” Allen said in December. “It’s like a consistent conversation. Each one sends me videos of the campus, sending videos of their games and stuff.

“I like Arkansas, so I’m always tuning into the games, as well. That relationship is good with everyone.”

Nickname: 4

Coach Eric Musselman is: An exciting coach

Best basketball moment: My sophomore year playing at City of Palms

Favorite video game: Madden 23

Favorite NBA player: Paul George

Favorite workout music: Rod Wave

Must-watch TV show: Stranger Things

My mom is always on me to: Give my all with anything I’m doing

One rule change I would like to make in basketball: Nothing. It’s perfect.

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

List two pet peeves: Arguments and debates

Best advice I’ve received: Walk by faith, not by sight

Favorite food: Pasta

I will never eat: Steak

My favorite fast-food chain and why: Zaxby's, because I love their sauces

Favorite junk food: Chicken wings

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Honey Buns

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Asparagus

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Anything Chicane related

Three things you would need on a deserted island: Food, water, basketball

Favorite animal, and why: Dogs, because they’re caring

I’m terrified of: Roller coasters

Cat or dog person: Dog

My hidden talent is: I speak multiple languages

My dream date would be: A nice dinner on the beach with a basketball game on

Hobbies: Music and basketball

The one thing I could not live without is: Family

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Control time

Role model, and why: My grandmother, because she is a fighter

Three words to describe me: Smart, tough, funny

People would be surprised that I: Wear a size 17 shoe