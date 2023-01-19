Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: 2024 hoops target Marcus Allen

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:28 a.m.
ESPN 4-star Marcus Allen

Arkansas target and ESPN 4-star junior Marcus Allen is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville. 

Allen, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep, is ESPN’s No. 10 power forward and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He has more than 15 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Miami, Florida State, Missouri, Villanova and Stanford. Allen has mentioned visiting the Razorbacks in the spring. 

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer, assistant coach Anthony Ruta and others on the coaching staff keep in touch with Allen on a regular basis.

“Everyone on the coaching staff hits me up from Coach Brewer to Coach Musselman to Coach Ruta,” Allen said in December. “It’s like a consistent conversation. Each one sends me videos of the campus, sending videos of their games and stuff.

“I like Arkansas, so I’m always tuning into the games, as well. That relationship is good with everyone.”

Nickname: 

Coach Eric Musselman is: An exciting coach 

Best basketball moment: My sophomore year playing at City of Palms 

Favorite video game: Madden 23 

Favorite NBA player: Paul George 

Favorite workout music: Rod Wave 

Must-watch TV show: Stranger Things 

My mom is always on me to: Give my all with anything I’m doing 

One rule change I would like to make in basketball: Nothing. It’s perfect. 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate 

List two pet peeves: Arguments and debates 

Best advice I’ve received: Walk by faith, not by sight

Favorite food: Pasta 

I will never eat: Steak

My favorite fast-food chain and why: Zaxby's, because I love their sauces

Favorite junk food: Chicken wings

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Honey Buns

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Asparagus

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Anything Chicane related 

Three things you would need on a deserted island: Food, water, basketball 

Favorite animal, and why: Dogs, because they’re caring 

I’m terrified of: Roller coasters

Cat or dog person: Dog 

My hidden talent is: I speak multiple languages 

My dream date would be: A nice dinner on the beach with a basketball game on

Hobbies: Music and basketball 

The one thing I could not live without is: Family 

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Control time 

Role model, and why: My grandmother, because she is a fighter 

Three words to describe me: Smart, tough, funny 

People would be surprised that I: Wear a size 17 shoe

