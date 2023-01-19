Governor holding education rally

Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas and the Arkansas chapter of The LIBRE Initiative will join Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state legislators for a 10 a.m. rally today, the Americans for Prosperity state organization announced.

The hourlong event will be on the second-floor rotunda of the Arkansas Capitol building.

The Arkansas affiliates of the Americans for Prosperity and LIBRE -- recently established in Arkansas to support Hispanic families -- are bringing parents, students, and others to Little Rock for a full day at the Capitol to support what they described as the new governor's top priority of providing families with more educational choice for their children.

"Gov. Sarah Sanders received a mandate from the people of Arkansas to empower parents to make one of the most important decisions for their family: how their children will be educated," Ryan Norris, executive director of the local prosperity organization said in announcing the rally. "Americans for Prosperity is pleased to support her policy package that will fund students and open up access to quality education for families, no matter their income or where they can afford to live."

The LIBRE Initiative's founder and president, Daniel Garza, said he was encouraged by proposals for funding for English-language learners.

Garza also said it is important that lawmakers make it easier for families "to have a greater say in customizing their child's education."

"We look forward to working with Gov. Sanders and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to expand educational freedom – including enacting Education Saving Accounts that make it easier for families to design an education plan that works best for their child," he said.