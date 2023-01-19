High school basketball roundup

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 65, WILLOW SPRINGS, MO. 33 Tay Davis got Mammoth Spring (24-3) off to a quick start and ended the game with 21 points during the semifinals of the Thayer, Mo., Winter Classic. Adrianna Corbett had 16 points, and Brynn Washam added 13 points for the Lady Bears.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

COUNTY LINE 76, FOUNDERS CLASSICAL 41 Cooper Watson waltzed away with 28 points for Class 1A No. 1 County Line (29-0, 7-0 1A-1W), which won its 29th consecutive. Aundrae Milum finished with 24 points, and Caden Vest scored 10 for the Indians.

FARMINGTON 61, HUNTSVILLE 51 Layne Taylor had 22 points to guide Farmington (23-0, 7-0 4A-1) in a battle for first place in the 4A-1 Conference. Jaxon Berry collected 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Blakely had 11 points for the Cardinals.

HOT SPRINGS 68, WHITE HALL 54 Kendall Williams scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Hot Springs (12-6, 6-1 5A-South), which picked up its fourth consecutive victory. Octavious Rhodes had 13 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals while Nasir Hannah collected 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists for the Trojans. Dante Grayer also tallied 10 points for the winners.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 50, HARDING ACADEMY 46 Makale Guy produced 22 points and 20 rebounds as LISA Academy North (18-3, 6-2 3A-6) stole one on the road. Kelbi Hale had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Rodriguez finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 80, HEBER SPRINGS 40 Landren Blocker paced Little Rock Christian (14-6, 8-0 4A-5) with 19 points as it doubled up the Panthers. Ben Fox had 17 points, and Jameel Wesley finished with 14 for the Warriors.

OSCEOLA 63, MANILA 61 Richard High had 16 points and six rebounds as Osceola (8-3, 6-1 3A-3) won its fourth game in a row and took over the top spot in the 3A-3 standings. Jaron Burrow had 33 points to lead Manila (16-4, 5-1).

ROSE BUD 68, PANGBURN 56 Tanner Rooks had 21 points, and Rece Hipp tossed in 19 points as Rose Bud (14-5, 8-1 3A-6) stayed in first place in its league. Jared Wray scored 13 points for the Ramblers. Cade Rolland counted up 24 points for Pangburn (7-18, 1-8). Cayden Burgess churned out 12 points for the Tigers.

SHIRLEY 58, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 51 Hogan Little scored 21 points in a crucial victory for Shirley (21-5, 9-1 1A-2). Hunter Bradford had 11 points, and Arick Newell accounted for 10 points for the Blue Devils, who moved 1.5 games ahead of West Side Greers Ferry (15-7, 8-3) in the conference. Jacob Carlton finished with 17 points, and Ruston Holt had 14 points for the Eagles.

SYLVAN HILLS 45, BEEBE 43 Jonathan Van Buren had 14 points to lift Sylvan Hills (11-8, 4-1 5A-Central) past the Badgers. DaCarter Coleman chipped in with 13 points for the Bears.

VILONIA 62, eSTEM 33 Dashun Spence's 18 points ignited Vilonia (16-4, 4-1 5A-Central). Josh Lawrence and Lane Turner both had 10 points, while Jones White finished with 8 for the Eagles.

WATSON CHAPEL 74, STAR CITY 40 Khamani Cooper had 28 points and five assists to lead Watson Chapel (15-7, 5-0 4A-8) to a sixth straight win.

GIRLS

HECTOR 65, MANSFIELD 46 Bree McCrotty powered her way to 40 points, including 28 in the second half, as Hector (12-4, 5-1 2A-4) won its fifth straight game while ending an eight-game winning streak for Mansfield (17-3, 5-1), which trailed 27-24 at halftime. Alyson Edwards had 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Kaylee Ward added 12 points.

LAMAR 60, MAYFLOWER 41 Karley Williams supplied a team-high 23 points for Lamar (16-2, 7-0 3A-5), which ran away after halftime. Morgan Cochran scored 14 points, and Kori Sanders followed with 10 for the Lady Warriors.

PANGBURN 48, ROSE BUD 35 Rivers McKee's 17 points ignited Pangburn (15-12, 6-3 3A-6), which geared up for Friday's big game at Helena-West Helena with a solid win. Kelsie Houston and Miranda Redman each tallied 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Taylor Wilhite's 15 points led Rose Bud (3-16, 1-8).

PARIS 55, CEDARVILLE 50 Brailey Forst scored 23 points in a 15-point conquest for Paris (11-10, 5-3 3A-4). Annabelle Perry had 16 points, and Ma'Kalie Carter added 9 for the Lady Eagles.

SHIRLEY 40, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 38 Callie Lassiter turned in 14 points as Shirley (9-11, 5-4 1A-2) picked up the two-point win. Akayla Rocha added 10 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Alyssa Smith scored 12 points for West Side Greers Ferry (9-13, 4-7), which lost the season series between the two.

VALLEY SPRINGS 70, GREEN FOREST 38 Camie Moore turned in 20 points in a breeze for Valley Springs (20-9, 5-1 3A-1). Macy Willis finished with 11 points and 8 assists, and Savannah Ketchum had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 8 blocks for the Lady Tigers, who've won four of their last five games. Tayla Trammell finished with nine points.