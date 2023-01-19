LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Eureka Springs hosts four-day Ozark Mountain Music Festival

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues & Jazz Jam Session: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Trevor Bates and the Ritual Wants Band with openers Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class and How to Raise Wolves ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Chris Hatfield, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, Argenta Acoustic Music Series, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210; argentaacoustic.com

7:30 p.m.: Teja Gerken & Doug Young ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey

CABOT

◼️ Fire&Stone, 2541 W. Main St.; (501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

St. Louis-based roots band The Mighty Pines performs this weekend at the Ozark Mountain Music Festival at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. Check the schedule and more at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Basin Park Hotel, Ozark Mountain Music Festival, 12 Spring St.; (888) 388-4776; ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

7 p.m today through Sunday: Lindsey Lou, Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, Eureka Strings, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Good Morning Bedlam, Gary Lawrence, Casey and the Atta Boys, Dom B Roy, Ashtyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, Icky Ichniowski, Dusty Rose, Danny Spain Gang, The Gravel Yard, Dale Kellison, Doug Myerscough, Steve Jones & Good Morning Bedlam. Single day passes $15; four-day passes $85.

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

6-9 p.m.: Kurt Hunter

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: The Damn Quails, with Ryan Culwell ($12-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Little Rock West, WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

7 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: LeVeLs featuring the On Call Band

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Taylor Fest — (tribute to Taylor Swift) — $20-$35

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30 p.m.: Len Holton

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: Keller Williams ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Cedric Burnside, Garry Burnside ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield, Cliff & Susan (late)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Fonky Donkey

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8 p.m.: PropHunter, with The Help!

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Jason Campbell

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

7-10 p.m.: Tooter Deal and The Noise Complaint

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Stone the Crow

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Opal Agafia ($5)

◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave.; (501) 450-3265

7:30 p.m.: "Purple Piano" — Prince tribute show by Marshall Charloff ($25; $10 for students and children)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7-10 p.m.: Markus Pearson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Farewell Party, 3400 Grand Ave.; (479) 494-7400

8 p.m.: The Rhythm Coalition

◼️ Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave.; (479) 222-6800

8 p.m.: Woody & Sunshine

◼️ Rooster's on the Avenue, 801 Garrison Ave.; (479) 783-2625

10 p.m.: Hoodookattz

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

10 p.m.: (Downstairs) Glo — Doug Kramer

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee and James Gathright

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: The Pearson Brothers

TEXARKANA

◼️ Crossties, 324 E. Broad St.; (870) 648-5009

7 p.m.: David Rasico and Matteo Ellis — dueling pianos

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: The Clay Logan Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Little Rock West

7 p.m. Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7-10 p.m.: Ty Reid birthday bash

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Cody Hibbard with Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: That1Guy ($12-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Jenna and the Soul Shakers ($10)

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Post 7769b, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769

8 p.m: 90 Proof

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Shannon Boshears ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Grace Stormont

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m.: Keller Williams — Trail to the Woods ($25-$599)

FORREST CITY

◼️ East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road; (870) 633-4480, ext. 352

7:30 p.m.: Tanya Tucker ($44, sold out)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Hero's

8 p.m.: The Fighting Side

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Wade Bowen, with Matt Williams ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

6 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Great White, Slaughter (sold out)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns and Porter

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Jon Brakefield

MELBOURNE

◼️ Ozarka College, John E. Miller Auditorium, 218 College Drive; (870) 368-2042; ozarka.edu

7 p.m.: Heath Sanders ($25)

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Jamie Jones and Jeff Riley

TEXARKANA

◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jesse Jenkins ($10)

◼️ Hopkins Ice House, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553

9-11 p.m.: Brain Panic

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Living Proof Band

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Ben Byers

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: R.B. Morris, Bark ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St.; (479) 977-5170

1-5 p.m.: Blues Jam

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (5o1) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Travis Mobley

◼️ The Studio Theater, 320 W. Seventh St.; (501) 374-2615

7-10 p.m.: Jazz Night — The Goat Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with the Kody Norris Show ($10)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Theater; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7-9 p.m.: Modern Jazz Collective

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Shane Smith & The Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicutt, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Lance Roark and Maggie Antone perform at the Peacemaker festival July 28-29 at Harry E. Kelly Riverfront Amphitheater in Fort Smith. Tickets, $79.50-$299, are on sale at stubs.net.

◼️ Parker McCollum performs, along with Larry Fleet, at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets $29.50-$84.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

