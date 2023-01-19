Sections
Home BancShares reports 4th quarter profit jump

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff and Wire Reports | Today at 10:08 a.m.
The logo for Home BancShares Inc., which does business in Arkansas as Centennial Bank, is shown during a press conference in Little Rock in this March 2017 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)


Fourth-quarter profits rose more than 50% at Home BancShares Inc., with the Conway bank reporting Thursday that it generated net income of $115.7 million and earnings per share of 57 cents, up from $73.4 million, or 45 cents, a year ago.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, The Associated Press reported. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.3 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $305.3 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $933.8 million.


