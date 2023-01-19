In Fayetteville, Velez will lead Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks as medical director

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dr. George Velez will become the medical director of the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks on Jan. 29, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday.

Velez, who has served as the deputy medical center director for the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, will oversee delivery of health care to veterans from the Fayetteville medical center and seven outpatient clinics in Fort Smith, Harrison and Ozark; Branson, Springfield and Joplin, Mo.; and Jay, Okla.

"His experience will be vital as we continue to expand our partnerships with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Northwest, Mercy Health of Northwest Arkansas, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and the Freeman Health System of Joplin," said Dr. Skye McDougall, South Central VA Health Care Network director.

Velez, a retired 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, participated in and led multiple worldwide deployments, including humanitarian aid missions, and received the Theodore C. Marrs Award, recognizing him as the Air National Guard Health Administrator of the Year, according to a news release from Veterans Affairs.

"It's an honor and privilege to serve my brother and sister veterans," Velez was quoted saying in the release. "My call to duty is to ensure veterans receive the care they've earned and deserve."

The Fayetteville center has had multiple interim directors over the last two years, according to Crystal Davis-Noble, executive officer to the medical center director.

Edward Woody is the current interim director, according to the VA hospital's website.

Kelvin Parks, the most recent permanent medical center director, held the position as interim for 10 months before becoming permanent director in November 2018. Dr. Stephanie Repasky was named interim director in May 2021.

Robert Morris Levy, a former pathologist at the VA hospital, was suspended after a March 2018 arrest in Fayetteville in connection with driving under the influence. He was later fired after a VA investigation concluded he worked while intoxicated for years and had an error rate more than 12 times normal for pathology.

Levy was in charge of the quality management program of his own department for 12 years, a June 2021 report by the VA Office of Inspector General concluded. He "controlled all aspects of the quality management program in a service with only one other pathologist," who was a subordinate of Levy, the report states.

Levy pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of manslaughter for missed diagnoses. He was sentenced in January 2021 to 20 years in federal prison.

In September, the Office of Inspector General released another report that a patient with oral cancer died in early 2021 after a series of delays in care by staff at the Fayetteville center. The Office of Inspector General was unable to determine whether the delays contributed to the patient's death, due to the aggressive nature of the cancer and complexity of treatments.

Christopher Myhaver was interim medical center director in Fayetteville at the time of the September report.