• Brian Pickell, a circuit court judge in Flint, Mich., sentenced three family members to life in prison after a security guard at a Family Dollar store was shot dead when he demanded pandemic masks be worn while shopping.

• Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, tested positive for covid-19 and has mild symptoms, the central bank announced, saying he's up to date on booster shots and will work from home ahead of an interest rate-setting meeting at the end of the month.

• Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia, is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus for a second time, though he resumed his pandemic briefings just a week after his first bout with the help of a monoclonal antibody treatment.

• Neil Hanford of Strategic Aviation Solutions in Sydney, Australia, noted that 737s can fly quickly and land safely on a single engine after a Qantas flight from New Zealand with 145 passengers aboard did just that after issuing a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean.

• Wes Moore used a Bible owned by Frederick Douglass as he was inaugurated as Maryland's first Black governor, then gave a speech punctuated by historical references including African slaves once arriving at the Annapolis City Dock, now the site of a memorial to Kunta Kinte of "Roots" fame.

• Brooke Lierman, a civil- and disability rights attorney from Baltimore, is the first woman to become comptroller of Maryland, saying "I am thrilled to be part of a team ... that is breaking multiple barriers all in one election cycle."

• George Daley, dean of top-ranked Harvard Medical School, said U.S. News & World Report's listing creates "perverse incentives for institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data" as the school joined a growing list of those opting out.

• Matthew Kraemer of Indianapolis was named the next conductor of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, succeeding Carlos Miguel Prieto as he moves on to the North Carolina Symphony after 17 seasons in New Orleans.

• Gresham Mandy of a community police group near Johannesburg, South Africa, said it was "not an easy decision," but Sheba, an 8-year-old female tiger, was euthanized after escaping from a farm and attacking a man and killing two dogs and a pig, with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals asking why a tiger was being kept as a pet.