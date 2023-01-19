Jan. 6 defendant Barnett says stun gun didn’t work after dropping it in shower

WASHINGTON — Richard “Bigo” Barnett testified Thursday that the Hike ‘n Strike Walking Staff stun gun that he took into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wasn’t operable, possibly because he had dropped it in his hotel shower the night before.

Barnett said he returned to his hotel after a night of drinking, turned on the shower, started “stripping down,” and dropped the Hike ‘n Strike in the shower.

“After I got it wet, I dried it off but it didn’t work,” said Barnett.

Barnett said he thought perhaps the batteries were dead since he had “played with” the device since buying it a week earlier at the Bass Pro Shop in Rogers, but he didn’t have time to buy batteries before heading to The Ellipse, where a Stop the Steal rally was to take place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces eight charges in connection with the Capitol riot. He faces enhanced charges alleging that he entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — the stun gun.

Barnett got worldwide attention after he posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suit.

Barnett began testifying late Thursday morning. Court has recessed for lunch.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property