Ladydogs defeat WC 51-42, lead 4A-8 alone

Three Star City players scored in double figures, and the Ladydogs took sole possession of first place in Conference 4A-8 girls basketball Tuesday with a 51-42 victory at Watson Chapel.

Star City (18-2, 5-0 in 4A-8) opened up a 32-31 lead through three quarters to put away the Lady Wildcats (9-10, 4-1), who won six in a row and were 5-0 at home before Tuesday. Marshay Johnson scored 18 points, Joslyn Robertson had 17 and Gracie Muckleroy totaled 10 for Star City, who led 13-5 after one period but held onto a 22-21 advantage at halftime.

Maranda Emerson scored 13 points and Talisha Smith had 8 for Watson Chapel, which will host Warren on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

BOYS

Pine Bluff 64, Texarkana 26

At McFadden Gymnasium, the Zebras (13-6, 7-0 in 5A-South) remained unbeaten in the conference behind a strong defense.

For Pine Bluff, Braylen Hall scored 11 points, had 5 assists and made 3 steals; Davonte West had 10 points, 3 assists and 3 steals; and Jabbar Spellman scored 10 points.

Texarkana (3-9, 0-7) has yet to win a conference game and will try again Friday night at Sheridan. The Zebras will travel to Hot Springs High on Friday.

Watson Chapel 74, Star City 40

At Watson Chapel, Khamani Cooper sparked the Wildcats' rout and nearly earned his fifth 30-point game of the season.

Cooper had 28 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, and Jai'Kori Phillips earned a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Watson Chapel (15-6, 5-0 in 4A-8) has sole possession of first place in the conference and has won 12 of its last 14, including six in a row. Star City fell to 7-11 and 0-5.

Other scores Tuesday: In girls, Texarkana beat Pine Bluff 42-38; Hot Springs beat White Hall 42-39; and Dumas beat Dollarway 63-2. In boys, Hot Springs beat White Hall 68-54; and Dumas beat Dollarway 86-26.