Law professor amends complaint against UALR

A law professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has amended his complaint against the university with the Arkansas State Claims Commission, adding information he feels buttresses his claims.

Robert Steinbuch, who joined the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law faculty in 2005, alleges that Dean Theresa Beiner misled State Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, in an email regarding criteria for the Arkansas Bar Foundation Professorship, which Steinbuch feels he should've been awarded. The named professorship instead went to Lindsey Gustafson. Steinbuch is seeking an award of $10,250 -- the named professorship comes with a $10,250 annual stipend -- payment for his attorney fees and "all other just and proper relief."

In an email to Sullivan that can be found in the second amended complaint filed Monday by Steinbuch's attorney, Chris Corbitt, Beiner states that the requirements of the "Arkansas Bar Foundation Professorship includes that the recipient engage in scholarship and/or service in Arkansas law." However, the criteria for this named professorship actually state that the person selected must demonstrate "excellence in teaching; excellence in scholarship in Arkansas law; and significant contributions to serving the Bench and Bar of Arkansas."

In his application for the Arkansas Bar Foundation Professorship, Steinbuch cited qualifications such as receiving the Faculty Excellence Award in Public Service, being the only Fulbright Scholar in teaching on the faculty, routinely advising on and drafting legislation for state legislators, and litigating public-interest lawsuits for free as a practicing attorney in Arkansas.

"I've published numerous things on Arkansas law, and I'm the sole author of the definitive treatise on the [state Freedom of Information Act], which has been cited by the Arkansas Supreme Court in virtually every FOIA case," he said. "I've done continuing education on FOIA and other legal issues, and I routinely appear in court to clarify the law."

He also practices in both state and federal court, chairs the Arkansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and is a member of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force, the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Coalition, and the Arkansas Transparency in Government Group, among several other groups and organizations.

Gustafson, who has been a member of the faculty since 1998 and was appointed associate dean for academic affairs in 2020, "has not demonstrated excellence in scholarship in Arkansas law [and] has no service to the Arkansas Bar and Bench," according to the complaint.

The amended complaint also notes that a faculty appeals committee at UALR recently found in favor of Steinbuch when he filed an internal grievance regarding the handling of other named professorships by Beiner.

The appeals committee met Nov. 18 to discuss the findings of an informal subcommittee and found "the concerns and recommendations of the informal subcommittee" -- which held that Steinbuch's complaint "regarding application and award process(es) for named professorships has merit" -- to be "sound," according to the decision, which was released in December. The appeals committee recommended changes be implemented for the awarding of named professorships before a new dean of the Bowen School of Law is installed. Beiner announced this fall she will step down from the dean role effective July 1 and return to a faculty position.

Steinbuch claims Beiner unilaterally extended the named professorship she holds, the Nadine Baum Distinguished Professor of Law, for a fifth year.

Named professorships in the law school are four-year terms for the holders, although the dean can extend them beyond four years if "development activities generate sufficient additional Named Professorships," or if specific terms of a donor in creating a named professorship differ, according to Steinbuch. For Beiner to extend her own named professorship beyond four years not only violates the law school's stated rules -- no new named professorships have been created recently, which is a condition for extending a named professorship beyond four years for the same holder -- but is a conflict of interest.

Beiner extended another named professorship beyond four years, and elected to hold the Byron M. Eiseman Professorship in Taxation open in order to recruit a faculty member who specializes in teaching and research in taxation, but the latter move is also "improper," Steinbuch said. Named professorships must go to full, tenured professors, and one can't be hired with that status.

The appeals committee agreed, noting that "named professorships cannot be used in recruitment and hiring because tenure cannot be offered to new hires and rank for new hires is limited to the level of associate professor."

Steinbuch expects the university to file another motion to dismiss in response to his second amended complaint, as they've done with his prior complaints. If the university does so, Steinbuch and Corbitt could respond with another amended complaint, or the matter could finally reach the commissioners.

The commissioners can then, based on evidence, either dismiss the complaint -- which alleges breach of contract, third-party beneficiary contract, due process rights, and violation of the Administrative Procedures Act -- or set it for a hearing. Both parties would then argue their case, similar to a civil court case, and the commissioners would ultimately rule in favor of one side or the other, according to the Claims Commission. The Claims Commission's next hearings are scheduled for March 9-10, then May 18-19.

"I think we're getting close" to a resolution, Steinbuch said Tuesday. "I don't see a reason for [us] to amend the complaint again, but of course that could change depending" on what is included in the motion to dismiss.

The university declined to comment on the latest complaint, with Carrie Phillips, UALR's chief communications and marketing officer, noting "we are unable to comment on pending litigation."

As part of his filing with the Claims Commission, Steinbuch notes prior complaints he's made about the dean's actions have been affirmed on two other occasions. Chancellor Christina Drale sided with Steinbuch in the instance of putting former President Bill Clinton's name on a named professorship, and a university panel sided with him in a case where Steinbuch was told he couldn't have guest lecturers for his classes when he observes Jewish holidays.