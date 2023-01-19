Man sentenced for attacking Salvation Army server

HOT SPRINGS -- A habitual offender who attacked a female server for the Salvation Army of Hot Springs in 2021 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to robbery and battery charges.

Michael Charles Nolen, 43, who was reportedly homeless at the time of his arrest on Dec. 6, 2021, and has remained in custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond since then, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to aggravated robbery and first-degree battery and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro said Wednesday that because of his prior felony convictions he will have to serve his sentence "day for day" and will not be eligible for parole.

Petro said a court order permanently barring him from any future contact with the victim in the case was also issued Tuesday. She noted the victim was consulted on the plea offer and had agreed to it.

Nolen is classified as a habitual offender, having been convicted in 2002 of possession of a controlled substance, and in 2006 of breaking or entering and residential burglary, all in Garland County; in 2007, of second-degree forgery in Washington County; and in 2008 of theft by receiving over $500, commercial burglary and theft of a controlled substance, all in Garland County.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 6, 2021, shortly after 6 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to the Salvation Army of Hot Springs, 109 Crescent Ave., to a battery that had just occurred.

They were told a Black male wearing a green or camouflage jacket had attacked a server in the parking lot and they located the victim, 62, whose face was covered with blood. A LifeNet ambulance responded and transported the victim to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where she was treated for facial fractures and lacerations.

Detective Brian Branstetter arrived at the scene and noted a large amount of blood on the sidewalk behind the Salvation Army. He made contact with other staff members who provided video footage of the incident that showed a man punching the victim in the head, knocking her to the ground.

The man waited a short time, then punched her in the face several times before taking her purse. The victim rose up and grabbed for her purse at which time the man kicked her in the face before walking away.

The victim could be seen getting to her feet and walking unsteadily to the front of her car, almost falling a couple of times.

Branstetter distributed still photos of the suspect to all the patrol officers on duty, and a short time later officers spotted a man matching the description, later identified as Nolen, in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.

When officers located him, Nolen had what appeared to be blood on his hands and backpack. He was taken into custody and brought to the police department, and detectives again noted he had blood on both his hands and on his clothing, his backpack and other items.

Nolen also had items of property in his possession that were found to belong to the victim.

Nolen had pleaded innocent to the charges on Feb. 7, 2022, but on March 17 his attorney filed a motion regarding his fitness to proceed, so a mental evaluation was ordered by the court the next day. On May 4, he was ruled fit to proceed, and eventually he was set for a disposition hearing on Tuesday.