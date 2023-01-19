Mercury prompts fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork walleye

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake.

The advisory comes after some walleye from both waterbodies, collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and tested by the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, were found to contain levels of mercury that have the potential to put human health at risk, according to a news release.

The Department of Health has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m . Feb. 7 at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to answer public questions on the advisory, according to the release.

Over 20 waterbodies in Arkansas are under a fish consumption advisory due to mercury. Nationally, all 50 states have consumption advisories for at least one fish species due to mercury, according to the release.

The advisory does not affect swimmers, skiers, boaters, catch and release activities or other recreational uses and does not limit the use of Bull Shoals Lake or Norfork Lake as a drinking water source, according to the release.

Occasional fish consumers, such as vacationers and sport anglers, are at little risk for adverse health effects. Those most at risk include pregnant women, small children and people who frequently eat walleye from Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes, according to the release.

The fish consumption advisory is as follows:

• High risk groups such as pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women planning to be pregnant, and children under the age of seven years should not eat walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes

• General public such as men, women and children seven years and older are advised to eat no more than two meals per month of walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes

Eating fish with mercury will not make people sick right away, but it can build up in the body and over time, potentially cause adverse health effects, according to the release.