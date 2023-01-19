MLK honored by service, crowd told

One way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is to ask: "What are we doing to live out King's example by making every single day count? What are we doing to serve others at a purpose greater than ourselves? What are we doing to take advantage of the dream and the progress that King worked so hard to achieve?"

William Fells III, special projects coordinator for the city of Pine Bluff, said that Monday's Day of Service was a fitting time to reflect on these questions.

"In fact, these questions are bigger than any single day, because in truth we should live our lives each day guided by these questions, just as Dr. King was guided by the question of how could he serve," Fells said.

Fells was the keynote speaker during a program held outdoors at the Pine Bluff Civic Complex shortly after the Annual Original KingFest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. Local residents gathered to celebrate King and hear ways to continue to make a positive difference in the community.

The program was accentuated by other presenters who included Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Bessie Lancelin, director of Clinical Services at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Pastor Mack L. Milner IV of The Refuge Church, Pastor Renis Davis of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor William Shaw Jr. of Pleasant View Ministries Church.

Fells said that King was someone who did not waste the time that was given to him.

"He knew there was a calling on his life and he embraced his destiny no matter the cost because he knew that's why he was planted on this earth," Fells said. "From the young to the elderly, everyone here is endowed by our creator with gifts and talents capable of uplifting others. We all have a God-given destiny – a calling on our lives towards work that will build up our communities and by extension the world itself. Embracing our calling is one of the great ways that we can have an impact and serve a purpose greater than ourselves," Fells told the audience.

"Are we really honoring what King represented on a daily basis? Are we using every single day to be the best that we can be? Are we doing everything we can to live out our calling, our destiny in the way that King did?"

"Of course, our destinies are diverse. Not everyone here today is called to be a minister or a civil rights leader like Dr. King," Fells said.

Fells mentioned that some attending Monday's event might have a destiny that involves starting a day care to attend to the young, going into medicine to heal the sick, becoming a teacher to plant wisdom and knowledge, a musician who inspires people with lyrics and song or a beautician who opens a salon to help people look and feel their best. He stated that others might pursue photography to capture the world's beauty and help people to memorialize special moments, or being a mechanic who helps people fix broken things and get through emergencies, or a construction worker to provide people with places to live and work.

"Regardless of what our calling in this life is, everyone here is capable of contributions that can give back to this community and this world, contributions that bring value to others," Fells said.

"If we truly seek to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and not just dress up and act it out on a day like this, if we truly care about honoring Dr. King, then it's our responsibility to seek out our destiny and strive for excellence by fulfilling it on an everyday basis. It's our responsibility to not only dream but to make our dreams a reality."

In August 1963, King reminded the country about the importance of dreaming. He himself dreamed of a nation in which all people would be free to live out their promise regardless of who they are or where they come from.

Fells admitted that it can be hard to dream.

"Not only must we overcome the natural struggles of life that everyone must face, but some of us must confront generational trials and systematic obstacles that our country is still struggling to erase," he said.

Fells said that social media causes people to compare their lives to others who appear to be doing better and going farther.

"We're confronted with attitudes that say we're too poor to achieve that, we're not smart enough to go there, we're not capable of this. That can't happen in a place like Pine Bluff or to a person from a place like Jefferson County," he said.

Fells reminded the audience that "we have a reason to celebrate because today is a good day to remind ourselves about the power of dreams."

"It was a dream that began with our ancestors in fields and in slave ships across the Atlantic. It was a dream carried forth by abolitionists to emancipate and break the chains of the enslaved. It's an imperfect but it's a thriving dream that lives now in each and every single one of us," Fells said.

Quoting Jeremiah 29:11, he stated: "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future."

Fells shared the fact that Pine Bluff is filled with resources that can help one follow their dream and fulfill their purpose, including The Generator, the public libraries, Arts and Science Center, Southeast Arkansas College and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"On this MLK Service Day, I don't know what your calling is. It's a still, quiet voice that only you can identify. But I know that you can make it reality.

I know that you must, because like Dr. King our world is in desperate need of your vision, your talent and your excellence. Don't let today just be another day. Don't let this just be another moment. Embrace the path of destiny and greatness before you.

Embrace the dream that lives within you. Let's all honor Dr. King by pursuing our calling in this life as faithfully and as persistently as he pursued his own," Fells said.

William Fells III, special projects coordinator for the City of Pine Bluff, talks about the need for people to live life to their fullest on Monday during a program that followed the MLK Day parade. (Special to The Commercial/Kim Jones Sneed)

