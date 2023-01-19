



• Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a "Celebration" of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1. The singer will "be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years," according to the announcement. It will also "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began." "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna, 64, said. Her Hot 100 hits include "Vogue," "Music," "Crazy For You," "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Justify My Love," "Live to Tell" and "Papa Don't Preach." Tickets go on sale Friday.

• Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series, "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." Renner was run over by his own 7-ton snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day, authorities said. The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a representative. Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play. The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the "Mission Impossible" franchise.





Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)





