North Little Rock police on Wednesday night named a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on East Broadway on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Jefferson, 25, of North Little Rock, is wanted on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to a police news release. Police identified the victim as Christopher Dobbins, 30, of North Little Rock.

Officers found Dobbins dead in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Broadway just before 3:45 p.m.