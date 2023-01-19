NLR police standoff ends with one death

A person who traded gunfire with police was found dead after a standoff with officers at a North Little Rock house early Wednesday, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon in the 4700 block of North Locust Street, a release from the city's Police Department said.

According to the release, authorities were told a person suspected in the disturbance had a weapon. Officers were able to "quickly locate" and remove a victim from the residence, police said.

The armed person, whose name wasn't released Wednesday, shot at officers from inside the house and then started to come outside while aiming a gun at them, according to authorities.

A North Little Rock officer shot at the armed person, who retreated back inside the house, the release said.

The Police Department's Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived at the scene and were unable to make contact with the suspect, according to the release. A SWAT team entered the home and found the suspect dead.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear if the shot that killed the barricaded person was fired by the police officer, whose name wasn't released, or was self-inflicted.

Detectives arrived on the scene to conduct an investigation and the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy, authorities said.