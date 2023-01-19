BASEBALL

MLB payroll at $4.56B

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hit with a $32 million luxury tax for the second consecutive season, among six teams paying a penalty as baseball payrolls rebounded after the lockout to a record $4.56 billion. The New York Mets set a luxury tax payroll record at $299.8 million, topping the $297.9 million of the 2015 Dodgers, and will pay tax for the first time since the penalty started in 2003, according to final figures compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by The Associated Press. NL champion Philadelphia, the New York Yankees, San Diego and Boston also exceeded the $230 million tax threshold. The total tax of $78 million topped the previous high of $74 million in 2016, when six teams also paid. The Dodgers, assessed at a higher rate because they exceeded the threshold for the second consecutive year, owe $32.4 million on a luxury tax payroll of $293.3 million. That was down slightly from their $32.6 million penalty for 2021.

Brewers add Anderson

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday. Anderson finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and had an OPS of over .800 in 2019 and 2020, but he's struggled at the plate while dealing with injuries the last two seasons. The Marlins opted against tendering Anderson a contract for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. He batted .222 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI in 98 games last season while posting a .311 on-base percentage and .346 slugging percentage. That followed a 2021 season in which Anderson hit .249 with 7 home runs, 28 RBI, a .337 on-base percentage and .378 slugging percentage in 67 games.

Paddack, Twins finalize contract

Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins finalized a $12,525,000, three-year contract on Wednesday, an agreement that allows the pitcher to earn an additional $2.5 million in the deal's final season. Paddack agreed Friday to a $2.4 million, one-year contract. The new superseding deal calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $2,525,000 in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025. Paddack, 27, had Tommy John surgery for the second time on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego on April 7. Recovery typically takes at least a year. Paddack is 21-21 with a 4.20 ERA in 65 starts and one relief appearance for Minnesota and the Padres, striking out 330 and walking 67 in 330 1/3 innings.

Red Sox, Duvall reach deal

The Red Sox have agreed to terms with outfielder Adam Duvall on a contract that will pay him at least $7 million for 2023, a baseball official told The Associated Press on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal is awaiting a physical. Duvall, 34, will be in his 10th major league season, having played for the Giants, Reds, Marlins and two stints with Atlanta. He was an All-Star in Cincinnati in 2016 and won a Gold Glove for the Braves in 2021, batting .228 with 38 home runs and an NL-leading 113 RBIs to help lead them to a World Series championship. In all, Duvall has a .230 average with 163 home runs and 478 RBI.

SOCCER

Fox accused of using bribes

The U.S. government's star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids. The trial in New York City is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade and has ensnared more than three dozen executives and associates in the world's most popular sport. The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, alleges that he and former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez conspired to bribe South American soccer officials for the TV rights to the Southern Hemisphere's biggest annual tournament, the Copa Libertadores, and help land broadcasting rights to the sport's most lucrative competition, the World Cup. "The bribes fulfilled that purpose extremely well," Burzaco testified. Lawyers for Lopez and Martinez have asserted that the former executives are being framed, with one defense lawyer accusing Burzaco of masterminding the bribes.

BASKETBALL

Ford, former coach, dies

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league's first three-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford died Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Ford was voted the team's MVP in his first season with Boston. He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant coach for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping coach former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two titles in 1984 and 1986 while serving under Coach K.C. Jones. He is one of four former Celtics to have won championships as both a player and coach, joining Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Jones.

FOOTBALL

Myers signs 4-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. Myers would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts in March. A person with knowledge of the deal says the contract is worth $21.1 million and could increase to $22.6 million with incentives. The contract makes Myers the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL behind Baltimore's Justin Tucker. Myers owns the franchise record of 37 consecutive field goals, made during the 2020-21 seasons, and hit a franchise-best 61-yarder in 2020. Myers set the franchise playoff record with a 56-yarder in last week's playoff loss to San Francisco.

Titans name Carthon GM

The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise's first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excited to add Carthon with his variety of experience as a player, scout and personnel executive. Carthon will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs. Carthon, who will be 42 on Feb. 10, attended that first session last May.