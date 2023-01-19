100 years ago Jan. 19, 1923

MOUNT IDA — The Grand Lodge of Masons of Arkansas will have charge of the corner stone laying program at the Montgomery county courthouse here Saturday. Mount Ida Lodge No. 140, Free and Accepted Masons, has been granted a special dispensation by the Grand Lodge to arrange the program. … Work on the new courthouse, which is being constructed of native stone, is progressing fast. An arch over the main entrance to the building will be built of crystal rock quarried from Crystal mountain, 20 miles from Mount Ida.

50 years ago Jan. 19, 1973

Nine Arkansas residents Thursday petitioned federal District Court at Little Rock to declare justice of the peace courts, mayor’s courts (or city courts) and police courts unconstitutional. According to the petition, the judges of these three courts are paid from fines collected in the cases they hear, or are paid from a fund which is substantially supported by fines or are mayors or other officials who are partisan to maintaining a high level of fines to augment municipal revenues. The United States Supreme Court ruled November 14 that it is a violation of a defendant’s right to a fair trial to allow a mayor who is charged with raising municipal revenue to try his case. In an earlier decision the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional for a mayor to try a case if he received a fee related to the amount of fines levied.

25 years ago Jan. 19, 1998

The property that Tyson Foods Inc. acquired from Hudson Foods Inc. includes Hudson’s corporate office building at 1225 Hudson Road and a 9,000-square-foot retreat at Pinnacle Golf and Country Club in Rogers. For now, Tyson has no plans to sell any of the newly acquired property, Tyson spokesman Archie Schaffer III said Monday. … Courthouse records show Hudson bought about 19 acres on Hudson Road from Ralston Purina in 1972. Hudson founder James T. “Red” Hudson said he bought the land on behalf of Ralston Purina before he retired as director of the company’s Midwestern Regional Poultry Division. … Hudson Road, also known as Arkansas 102, has been the company’s namesake thoroughfare since 1982, and Rogers Mayor John Sampier said the city has “no intention of changing the name.”

10 years ago Jan. 19, 2013

Arkansas would carry out executions using a lethal dose of a single barbiturate under legislation the state attorney general’s office and Department of Correction is drafting. The method would replace the three-drug protocol that Arkansas had used until legal challenges halted its executions. The state’s last execution was in 2005. … At a meeting in Hot Springs, the board gave its unanimous approval for Correction Department staff to work with the attorney general’s office on drafting the proposed legislation.Gov. Mike Beebe said at a meeting of the Political Animals Club of Little Rock on Wednesday that he would sign a repeal of the death penalty in Arkansas if the Legislature passed it. However, the governor is not opposed to capital punishment and would also sign a bill establishing a new lethal injection procedure, said Matt DeCample, the governor’s spokesman.