Party City files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Party City is seeking bankruptcy protection, a final blow for the retailer that struggled to rebound after sales plummeted during the covid-19 pandemic.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas, court documents show. Party City reached a plan with holders of more than 70% of its first-lien secured notes that will see the company cut debt and shed leases, according to a statement.

Chapter 11 filings allow a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The creditor group has agreed to provide $150 million to help the company fund itself in bankruptcy.

The company's restructuring plan, which is subject to court approval, calls for the secured bondholders to swap their holdings for equity in the reorganized company. Existing stock will be canceled, with no expected recovery for shareholders.

Party City listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities in the same range in its petition. Some subsidiaries including units outside the U.S. and the company's prized Anagram balloon business were not part of the bankruptcy filing.

The company's beginnings can be traced to a garage in the suburbs of New York City, where predecessor Amscan imported and distributed party supplies starting in 1947, chief restructuring officer David Orlofsky said in court papers. The company grew organically over several decades, and then began acquiring other industry players and ultimately went public in 2015, Orlofsky said.

The New Jersey-based party supplies retailer was struggling even before covid-19, hurt by competition from retailers selling a broader array of goods like Amazon and Target. The pandemic added to strains as social distancing quashed the festivities that are the company's lifeblood.

The company faced other hurdles, too. As one of the largest purchasers of helium in the U.S. -- much of which is produced in Russia -- a shortage of the gas weighed on Party City's bottom line. The combination of covid-19, supply chain issues, wary consumers and inflation "ultimately proved to be more than the company could bear," Orlofsky said.

The company swapped debt and refinanced to buy time in bouncing back during the pandemic, but sales have remained below pre-pandemic levels. In recent weeks, Party City began laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported.

Party City reported revenue of $2.17 billion in 2021 and currently operates more than 800 retail stores including locations in the Little Rock area, Fayetteville and Rogers. The company is analyzing the performance of its stores and may close some during the bankruptcy, according to court papers.

Information for this report was contributed by Andrew Monahan, Victoria Batchelor and Claire Boston of Bloomberg News (WPNS).