Philippine news site cleared in tax case

MANILA, Philippines -- Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were cleared Wednesday of tax evasion charges she said were among a slew of legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting.

Ressa won the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021 for fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to shut them down. They were honored for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

The tax charges against Ressa and Rappler stemmed from a separate charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Manila's corporate watchdog, in 2018 that the news website violated a constitutional provision prohibiting foreign ownership and control of Philippine media companies by receiving funds from foreign investors Omidyar Network and North Base Media through financial papers called Philippine Depositary Receipts.

The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. evaded tax payments in four instances after raising capital through partnerships with two foreign investors. "The acquittal of the accused is based on the findings of the court ... that respondents did not commit the crime [charged]," the court said in its decision.

"We thank the court for this just decision and for recognizing that the fraudulent, false and flimsy charges made by the Bureau of Internal Revenue do not have any basis in fact," Rappler said in a statement.

"Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins," Ressa said after the verdict was announced, fighting back tears. "This acquittal, even if took a long time, is not just for Rappler. It is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused."

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooneywelcomed the court's decision on behalf of Ressa's international legal team, calling the charges political and an attempt to silence a journalist.

In a statement Clooney said, "May this be the beginning of a new chapter in the Philippines in which journalists are safe, speech is free, democracy is secured, and the rule of law can prevail."

Human Rights Watch said that the tax charges under Duterte's rule were "bogus and politically motivated," and the acquittal of Ressa and Rappler "is a victory for press freedom in the Philippines."

FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway on Dec. 10, 2021. A Philippine tax court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 cleared Ressa and her online news company of tax evasion charges she said were part of a slew of legal cases used by former President Rodrigo Duterte to muzzle critical reporting. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)



