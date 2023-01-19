PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS

VAN BUREN 61, ALMA 36

VAN BUREN — The Van Buren Pointers won their third-straight 5A-West game on Tuesday, besting rival Alma at Clair Bates Arena. Van Buren (12-8, 3-1) jumped to a 17-2 lead after a quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers and the first two buckets of the game by Jaxon Cazzell. Conner Myers drilled a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for a 20-2 lead by Van Buren, which led, 33-11, at the half. Israel Towns-Robinson scored five baskets inside in the third quarter for Alma, which whittled Van Buren’s lead down to 44-26 after three quarters. Carmani Smith hit a 3-pointer, and Camden Curd drove for a layup to get Alma within, 45-31, with 5:38 left in the game. Glavine McDonald scored underneath on a twisting lay-in and added a free throw for a three-point play to start Van Buren on a game-ending 16-5 run. Myers scored 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer in all four quarters, and had nine rebounds for Van Buren. McDonald and Cazzell each scored 12 points, and Drew Brasuell nine. Towns-Robinson scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds for Alma (3-14, 1-3). Smith added nine points.

SILOAM SPRINGS 63, GREENWOOD 60

Nate Vachon scored a career-high 29 points as Siloam Springs held off Greenwood in 5A-West action Tuesday night at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs led 20-18 after the first quarter following a banked 3-pointer at the buzzer by Levi Fox. The Panthers (11-7, 3-1) led 30-25 at halftime and led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter. Greenwood, powered by 10 3-point baskets, wouldn’t go away and closed with five with 1:40 left. Vachon and Nathan Hawbaker each hit a pair of free throws for a late 63-57 lead, and Greenwood canned a 3-pointer in the final seconds. Dalton Newman added 15 points for Siloam Springs before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Aiden Kennon led Greenwood (5-12, 0-4) with 14 points, while Braden Boll-man had 13, including four 3-pointers. Dawson Holt also had 13 and Landen Robbins 10.

BERGMAN 77, FLIPPIN 68

Five Bergman players scored in double figures as the Panthers rallied from an early deficit to remain unbeaten in 3A-1 Conference play with a win at Flippin. Bergman (26-4, 6-0) overcame an early 20-15 deficit to tie the game at 35 at halftime. The Panthers took over in the second half with a 60-58 lead to close out the third quarter. Kaden Ponder led Bergman with 17 points, followed by Zion Fultz with 15, Sawyer Schubert and Dylan Friend with 13 apiece and Bryson Bauer with 12. Schubert just missed a double-double with nine rebounds while Ponder added seven.

OMAHA 79, LEAD HILL 42

Omaha built a 36-20 halftime lead, then blew the game open with a big third quarter as the Eagles knocked off Lead Hill in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill. Omaha outscored Lead Hill 30-12 in the third quarter and extended its lead to a 66-32 margin to force the running clock. William Gray led the Eagles with 18 points and Briar Whitehurst added 11 as Omaha had 11 different players score. Quintin Sewell had nine to lead Lead Hill.

FARMINGTON 61, HUNTSVILLE 51

Farmington improved to 23-0 overall and 7-0 in the 4A-1 Conference with a win at Huntsville, which fell to 6-1 in the league. Layne Taylor led the way with 22 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. Jaxon Berry added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, who are ranked No. 10 overall and No. 2 behind Blytheville in Class 4A. Caleb Blakey added 11 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

PEA RIDGE 67, GRAVETTE 45

Bric Cates barely missed a double-double performance to lead Pea Ridge to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Gravette. The Blackhawks (14-8, 5-2) led 15-8 after one quarter and 27-16 at halftime, then pulled away by outscoring the Lions (14-7, 3-4) 21-11 in the third quarter for a 48-27 margin. Cates finished with 16 points and 9 assists for Pea Ridge, followed by Josh Turner with 12 and Colton Thurman with 11.

BERRYVILLE 41, PRAIRIE GROVE 36

Berryville had to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt as the Bobcats claimed a 4A-1 Conference road victory over Prairie Grove. The Bobcats broke an early 7-7 deadlock for a 21-17 halftime lead, then outscored the Tigers 14-4 in the third to extend their lead to a 35-21 margin before Prairie Grove made it close late. Jake Wilson had 17 points and Chet Hudgens 11 for Berryville. Eric Henderson led the Tigers with 14 points.

ELKINS 65, LINCOLN 56

Steven Holland erupted for 28 points to lead Elkins past Lincoln. Trace Keller added 16 points and John Townsend 10 for Elkins (12-10, 3-3), which outscored Lincoln 16-7 in the second quarter. Bryson Karber and Andrew Moore each finished with 15 points for Lincoln (10-11, 0-6).

HAAS HALL-ROGERS 77, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 61

Zack Kublanov poured in 46 points to lead Haas Hall-Rogers over Yell-ville-Summit. Hal Martin added 14 points for the Danes (9-14) while David DeRosier scored 29 for Yellville-Summit (9-8).

VALLEY SPRINGS 62, GREEN FOREST 27

Valley Springs held Green Forest to just eight points in the second half and pulled away for a 3A-1 Conference victory at home. The Tigers (17-14, 4-2) already held a 30-19 halftime cushion before they outscored Green Forest 21-4 in the third quarter for a 51-23 lead and eventually forced the running clock in the fourth quarter. Maddax Johnson and Keyton Carnahan each had 11 points in a balanced Valley Springs offensive attack, while Nate Helams and Dason Hensley chipped in 10 apiece. Tony Gonzales had nine points for Green Forest (6-13, 1-5), which has lost seven straight.

OZARK CATHOLIC 74, DECATUR 28

Ozark Catholic went on a 29-8 run in the second quarter to pull away from Decatur and capture a 1A-1 West Conference victory. The outburst helped the Griffins turn a four-point lead into a 45-20 halftime cushion, then Ozark Catholic added to that a 16-2 run in the third quarter to keep pulling away. Will Buron led five Griffins in double figures with 12 points, followed by Ervin Sanchez and Peyton Goldschmidt with 11 points each while J.P. Schaefer and Jackson Holmes chipped in 10 apiece.

KINGSTON 78, DEER 35

Kingston jumped out to a 26-13 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference win at home over Deer. Canton Clark had 20 points for the Yellowjackets, who continued to pull away by outscoring the visiting Antlers 23-5 in the second quarter for a 49-18 halftime cushion. Colton Clemons added 18 for Kingston, followed by Ethan Clark with 14 and Joshua Cooper with 12. Kaden Moore and Mason Guinnip led Deer with 9 points each.

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 78, FORT SMITH PATRIOTS 39

Parker Headman had 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter to spark a 23-7 run as Fayetteville Christian blew past the Fort Smith Patriots in a game played at Charleston. The outburst helped Fayetteville Christian (10-8) turn a 34-26 halftime lead into a 57-33 cushion as they entered the fourth quarter. Justus Osbon added 17 points for Fayetteville Christian.

CEDARVILLE 82, PARIS 62

Hayden Morton did a little bit of everything in Cedarville’s win over Paris Tuesday night. Mostly, he scored a lot of points. Morton poured in a career-high 49 points as the Pirates spoiled the homecoming return of former coach Andrew Tencleve with a win over the Eagles. Morton finished 11-of-24 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line. He was 15-of-16 from the free-throw line, and added four rebounds and four assists. Bradlee Blankinship finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (8-9, 5-1). Jesse Wells and Sam Muldrow led Paris (10-7, 5-2) with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

CHARLESTON 59, HACKETT 55

Charleston found a way when it had to Tuesday. Brevyn Ketter scored 26 points and the Tigers stayed perfect in 3A-4 play with a victory over tough-luck Hackett. The Hornets (7-8, 1-5) have dropped three straight by five, seven, and four points, respectively. The Tigers’ Drake Dodson and Brandon Scott finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the winners (6-2, 6-0). Eli Slavens led the Hornets with a game-high 35 points. Hayden Foster added nine points and 14 rebounds, and the Hornets’ Cole Ketchum had eight points and held the league’s top scorer, Scott, to a season-low 12 points.

OZARK 64, WALDRON 48

It’s been an up-and-down 4A-4 campaign for Ozark coach Brad Johnson. Kyle Archer and Braeson Peters combined for 33 points in the Hillbillies’ victory over Waldron Monday, with Archer pouring in a game-high 20 points. Ozark teammates Landon Wright and Eli Masingale each had nine. Ozark (8-11, 4-4) will host Mena Friday. Trenton Hunt led Waldron (17-5, 5-5) with 17 points.

BOONEVILLE 73, COSSATOT RIVER 59

Colter Fisher and Jace Washburn combined for 39 points and Booneville closed out Cossatot River with a 12-0 run in the final minutes to secure a 73-59 victory in 3A-4 play. Fisher finished with 20 points and Washburn scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bearcats (7-4, 3-2). Dakota Mattson finished with 11 points. Dillon Loving and Landon Phillips led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

MANSFIELD 52, HECTOR 47

Daniel Burton scored 19 points to lead Mansfield to a 52-47 road win at Hector Tuesday in 2A-4 play. The Tigers’ Samuel Burton and Peyton Martin finished with seven and six points, respectively. Cole Kindle and Clint Stovall had six points apiece. Drew Elmore and Zach Hayslip finished with four and two points, respectively.

COUNTY LINE 76, FOUNDERS CLASSICAL 41

Cooper Watson had 28 points as County Line doubled up Founders Classical in 1A-1 West action. Aundrae Milum added 24 points for the Indians (29-0, 7-0). County Line’s Caden Vest added 10 points. County Line, 68-5 over the last two seasons, next travels to Decatur next week.

LAVACA 52, MOUNTAINBURG 30

Andrew Johnson and Parker Owens combined for 26 points to lead defending 2A state champion Lavaca to another conference victory Tuesday. Jonson scored 15 points in the Golden Arrows’ 52-30 win over Mountain-burg. Lavaca (19-4, 8-0) has won 25 straight conference games dating back to Jan. 19, 2021, when the Dragons defeated the Arrows, 62-48.

MORRILTON 73, CLARKSVILLE 45

The Clarksville Panthers dropped a decision to Morrilton in 4A-4 action Tuesday. Braxton Payne led the Panthers (2-16, 1-9) with 20 points. Gage Reed added 10, and David Gregory and Luke Siebenmorgen finished with six and five points, respectively.

MULBERRY 56, ST. PAUL 33

John Henslee led Mulberry to a 56-33 win over St. Paul Tuesday in 1A-1-West play. Brycen Marvin had 12 points for the winners (16-12, 5-3). Teammate Dominic Belt added nine. Mulberry will host The New School Friday.

GIRLS

VAN BUREN 43, ALMA 38

The Lady Pointers led 10-2 after a quarter and 20-15 at the half before holding off the rival Alma for the win. Lydia Mann scored with 4:22 left in the third quarter for Alma’s only lead at 21-20 before Van Buren ended the quarter with a 10-2 run for a 30-24 lead and increased it to 37-26 with 5:55 left in the game. Jordan Gramlich led Alma on a rally, scoring seven straight points with a basket inside, two free throws and a conventional three-point play to draw the Lady Airedales within, 37-33, 1:57 left. Carlee Barbour drove for a basket and Aspen Cone hit four three throws in the final 21 seconds as Van Buren pulled away. Barbour scored 13 points, hitting a 3-pointer to end the half, another 3-pointer when Alma pulled within, 25-24, in the third quarter and a third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Freshman Camryn Schmidt added 10 points for Van Buren (10-9, 2-2). Alma (5-11, 1-3) was led by Gramlich with 13 points.

GREENWOOD 60, SILOAM SPRINGS 58

Greenwood guard Anna Trusty’s shot bounced in as time expired to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a last-second victory at Siloam Springs on Tuesday night. Greenwood (17-2, 4-0) led by as many as 14 points in the first half but Siloam Springs cut the lead to 10, 36-26, at halftime. The Lady Panthers ambushed the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter, outscoring Greenwood 21-10 and taking a 47-46 lead going into the fourth. Siloam Springs (10-8, 3-1) led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t score over the final 3 minutes, 7 seconds, allowing Greenwood to rally. Trusty finished with 25 points to lead Greenwood, while Mady Cartwright had 16. Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 23 points, while Mimo Jacklik scored all 12 of her points on four 3-pointers in the second half. Brooke Smith scored all 11 of her points in the first half, and Emily Keehn added 10.

HARRISON 57, GREENBRIER 39

Harrison jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and went on to post its first 5A-West Conference win of the season at Greenbrier. Brooklyn Mitchell had 18 points for the Lady Goblins (7-10, 1-3), who held a 27-13 halftime lead and owned a 43-30 cushion after three quarters. Shaylee Ward added 16 points for Harrison. Jade Steele and JoJo Jerry had 12 points apiece for Greenbrier.

PRAIRIE GROVE 61, BERRYVILLE 34

Lexi Henry had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with four 3-pointers and 26 points as Prairie Grove rolled to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Berryville. The Lady Tigers (12-5, 4-3) were in control early with a 19-7 lead that grew to a 31-16 halftime margin and to a 43-24 cushion after three quarters. Kenleigh Elder added 12 points for Prairie Grove, while Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with 14.

LEAD HILL 55, OMAHA 50

Bella Huebner had 16 points to lead a trio of Lead Hill players in double figures as the Lady Tigers held off Omaha for a 1A-1 East Conference victory. Lead Hill (13-18, 4-4) broke an 11-11 tie to take a 22-20 halftime lead, then extended it to 38-29 before Omaha made things close. Presley Lemon and Lauren Moon each added 12 points for the Lady Tigers, while Elaine Rasmussen led the Lady Eagles with 26 points.

FARMINGTON 67, HUNTSVILLE 25

Jenna Lawrence scored 22 points, including her 2,000th career point, to lead Farmington past Huntsville. Reese Shirey added 11 and Hannah Moss 10 for Farmington (21-1, 6-0), which led 21-9 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime. Zoey Bershers contributed three points and led Farmington’s defensive effort with seven blocked shots.

GRAVETTE 57, PEA RIDGE 50

Gravette controlled the second and third quarters, then held off Pea Ridge’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Lady Blackhawks in 4A-1 Conference action at Pea Ridge. The Lady Lions (10-8, 4-3) went on a 16-7 run in the second quarter and turned a four-point deficit into a 23-19 halftime lead, then outscored Pea Ridge 19-12 in the third quarter for a 42-30 margin. Keeley Elsea had 18 points to leave Gravette while Dalacie Wishon and Ella Moorman added 10 apiece. Leah Telgemeier paced Pea Ridge (12-10, 2-5) with 14 points

VALLEY SPRINGS 70, GREEN FOREST 38

Camie Moore scored 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter to lead Valley Springs to a 3A-1 Conference victory over Green forest. Valley Springs (20-9, 5-1) jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first quarter and stretched it out to a 39-17 halftime margin, then Moore helped the Lady Tigers outscore Green Forest (6-10, 2-4) 21-6 in the third quarter to continue the blowout. Macy Willis added 11 points and Savannah Ketchum 10 for Valley Springs, while Gina Gonzales led Green Forest with 10.

KINGSTON 74, DEER 25

Kingston finished with half of its eight-person roster in double figures, and the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference win at home over Deer. Jaidyn Head had 19 points to lead Kingston, which went on a 21-3 run in the second quarter and turned a 10-point lead into a 42-14 halftime cushion. The Lady Yellowjackets continued to pull away with another 21-point outing in the third quarter. Callie Edgmon was next for Kingston with 15 points, followed by Paige Randall with 13 and Karli Myers with 12. J Jadyen Middleton led Deer with 10 points.

BOONEVILLE 40, COSSATOT RIVER 32

Leigh Swint and Carah Miller combined for 24 points during Booneville’s win over Cossatot River Tuesday in 3A-4 play — the Ladycats’ 22nd straight conference victory. Swint led the charge with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Carmen Kent added eight points and six boards for the winners (9-4, 5-0). Booneville has won eight of nine games. Hannah McClain led the Lady Eagles (13-8, 6-1) with 18 points. Chelsea Caterby had six points and nine boards for Cossatot River.

LAMAR 60, MAYFLOWER 41

Mayflower gave Lamar all it could handle for a half Tuesday. The the Lady Warriors, however, outscored the Lady Eagles, 33-11, in the second half for a victory. Karley Williams led the winners (16-2, 7-0) with 23 points. Morgan Cochran and Kori Sanders finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Madison Davidson and Shae Taylor added six and five points, respectively. Bailee Cowell added two points. Lamar has won 10 straight 3A-5 games and is 24-1 in league play dating back to the 2020-21 season.

PARIS 55, CEDARVILLE 40

Brailey Forst followed up last week’s big effort with another huge game for the Paris Lady Eagles, Forst, one game after scoring 32 points, led Paris to a win over Cedarville by scoring 23 points. The Lady Eagles finished the first half of 3A-4 record with a 5-2 mark. In addition to Forst, Annabelle Perry added 16 points for the winners (11-10). Makaile Carter and Jayden Wells added nine and five points, respectively. The Lady Eagles host Cossatot River Friday.

LAVACA 54, MOUNTAINBURG 38

Lily Kate Williams poured in 19 points to pace Lavaca to a win over Mountain-burg in 2A-4 play. Madison Proctor finished with 10 points for the Lady Arrows (14-7, 6-2). Emily Henson led the Lady Dragons (11-8, 2-5) with 11 points. Kailey France added 11, and teammates Eden. Dean and Bryley Thomas had five points each.

HECTOR 65, MANSFIELD 46

Hector’s Bree McCrotty scored 17 of her career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Lady Wildcats to a 65-46 upset of No. 2 Mansfield Tuesday in 2A-4 girls action. Hector, which dropped a 53-49 decision to Mansfield last month, improved to 12-4 and 5-1, respectively. Alyson Edwards and Kaylee Ward led Mansfield (17-3, 5-1) with 19 and 12 points, respectively. The Lady Tigers next host Lavaca Jan. 24.

OZARK 47, WALDRON 18

Briley Burns led balanced Ozark to an easy win over Waldron in 4A-4 play. Anna Woolsey and McKenzie Powell finished with 10 points apiece for the winners (9-10, 4-4). Ozark will host Mena Friday.

MULBERRY 51, ST. PAUL 9

MaKenlee Dunn scored 12 points and Mulberry coasted to an easy 51-9 win over St. Paul in 1A-1-West action Tuesday — the Lady Yellowjackets’ fourth straight victory. Nancy Cagle scored 10 points and Yellowjacket teammate Georgia Fields finished with eight. Mulberry (14-7, 7-1) will face The New School Friday.

