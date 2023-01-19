Reports: Briles out, Enos in as UA OC

FAYETTEVILLE -- The long-running saga of Kendal Briles' coaching destination for the 2023 season came into focus on Wednesday, and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman moved quickly to replace him with a familiar face.

ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that Briles has accepted an offer to become offensive coordinator at TCU after several days of negotiations. The agreement is expected to be officially announced today.

Later in the night, ESPN reported Pittman was closing in on a deal to bring Dan Enos back to Fayetteville as offensive coordinator.

Enos, 54, has been offensive coordinator at Maryland the last two years.

Enos and Pittman worked together on the 2015 Arkansas team for Coach Bret Bielema, which went 8-5 and thrashed Kansas State 45-23 in the Liberty Bowl. Enos, a Michigan State graduate, served as Arkansas offensive coordinator from 2015-17, tutoring quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Austin Allen.

Earlier in the day, FootballScoop.com cited unnamed sources who said they believed a deal would be reached for Briles to make the move to his home state to join the staff of Coach Sonny Dykes "barring unforeseen snags."

The site also reported negotiations between the sides had been taking place for several days and the timing of the announcement was impacted by the NCAA transfer portal window, which was due to close at the end of Wednesday. The portal will stay closed until another window opens between May 1-15.

247Sports.com also reported Wednesday that Briles was expected to accept the offer to become offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

TCU is coming off a 13-2 season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Briles has ties with various members of the staff and in Texas. Briles would replace Garrett Riley, who left last week to become offensive coordinator at Clemson.

The move comes less than two weeks after Briles turned down reported interest from Mississippi State. Briles posted a message on social media on Jan. 5 indicating he was ready to "run it back" with quarterback KJ Jefferson in 2023.

Briles, 40, has been a hot name in coaching circles for the past couple of years. The University of Miami reportedly had interest in hiring him last year, which led to Briles re-upping on a three-year deal with Pittman and the Razorbacks at $1.2 million for 2022 with built-in raises of $50,000 each of the next two years.

Briles, a University of Houston graduate who was born in Abilene, Texas, has a long history in the state, including his time on staff for his father Art Briles at Baylor.

Art Briles produced a 65-37 record at Baylor between 2008-15, including a 50-15 mark in his last five seasons. The 2015 team, Kendal Briles' first as offensive coordinator, led the nation in total offense with 616.2 yards per game, 326.7 on the ground and 289.5 through the air.

Art Briles was forced out at Baylor following the 2015 season after a sex scandal involving the football team rocked the university.

Kendal Briles remained on staff the following year with interim Coach Jim Grobe, then took a series of one-year jobs as offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic (2017), Houston (2018) and Florida State (2019) before joining Pittman.

Briles' up-tempo run-pass option attack has been productive for the Razorbacks with quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson at the controls.

Arkansas ranked 15th in total offense in 2022 with 471.4 yards per game, the second-highest figure in school history, while producing the Hogs' first season with 230-plus yards both rushing and passing.

The Razorbacks were 7th in the FBS with 236.7 rushing yards per game and 63rd with 234.7 passing yards per game while also ranking 18th in passing efficiency and 35th in scoring at 32.5 points per game.

Franks broke Kevin Scanlon's 41-year-old school record for single-season completion percentage at 68.5% during an SEC-only schedule in 2020. Jefferson also exceeded Scanlon's 66.2% standard each of the last two years, completing 67.3% of his throws in 2021 and 68% last year.

If the Enos hiring takes place, Pittman will have a fifth open position on his coaching staff to fill during this hiring cycle. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman have all left the program.

Pittman replaced them with defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and tight ends coach Morgan Turner.