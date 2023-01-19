Retail sales off 1.1% in December

U.S. retail sales fell in December by the most in a year, according to the Commerce Department, suggesting consumers are losing some of the resilience that's kept the economy growing in the face of rapid inflation and rising interest rates.

The value of overall retail purchases decreased 1.1% in December after a 1% drop in the prior month, Commerce data showed Wednesday. Excluding gas and autos, retail sales fell 0.7%, the agency said. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.9% decline in total retail sales.

Ten of the 13 retail categories fell last month, according to the report, including motor vehicles, furniture and personal-care stores. The value of sales at gasoline stations slumped 4.6% as prices steadily dropped.

Also Wednesday, the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail group, said holiday sales in November and December rose a weaker-than-expected 5.3%, based on its calculations of the U.S. government figures. It was a dramatic slowdown from the 2021 holiday season when sales spiked 13.5%.

"There are cracks appearing in the resiliency that consumers have shown in 2022, as higher prices, interest rate increases and the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment finally take their toll," Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha said.

The year-end slide in retail sales sets up what economists expect to be a softer 2023 for consumer spending, and therefore growth. While a strong jobs market has supported shoppers, Americans are still feeling strained -- the saving rate is near a record low and credit card balances have surged.

"The impact of a year of very aggressive central bank tightening and quantitative tightening are starting to bite the economy, and they're biting hard," said Bob Michele, chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The data caps a year in which retail sales rose 9.2%, the second best in data since 1993, though also reflecting rapid inflation. Resilient spending has been a source of frustration for the Federal Reserve as it tries to weaken demand across the U.S. economy, and consumers have played a role in keeping prices elevated.

That said, inflation has shown more consistent signs of slowing in recent months, perhaps putting the Fed on track to again slow the pace of interest rate increases.

The Treasury yield curve, meanwhile, further inverted after the data was released, indicating growing bets that the economy will slide into recession.

A separate report Wednesday showed a measure of business and wholesale prices posted the biggest monthly drop since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, adding to signs that inflation pressures are cooling.

Investors continue to bet that the Fed will downshift its pace of interest rate increases to a quarter of a percentage point at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting and follow suit in March, according to pricing in futures markets after the data was released.

They have lowered Fed rate forecasts by a couple of basis points to about 4.88% and continue to price in roughly a half point of easing by the end of the year. In contrast, Fed officials in December projected rates peaking at about 5.1% and staying there through 2023.

For most of the year, Americans have been spending more of their dollars on services, but December was broadly weak.

Sales at restaurants and bars -- the only service sector category in the report Wednesday -- declined 0.9% last month, the biggest drop in nearly a year.

December, which marks the tail end of holiday shopping, is traditionally a solid month for retail sales. However, a wide variety of discounts likely contributed to the weaker figures, especially in categories like electronics and apparel.

So-called control group sales -- which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gas stations -- dropped 0.7%.

Drawing concrete conclusions from the retail sales report can be difficult since the data is not adjusted for inflation and mostly captures spending on goods. A fuller picture of December household demand, which includes inflation-adjusted figures and services spending, will be released next week.

Information for this report was contributed by Jordan Yadoo, Alex Tanzi and Alister Bull of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press.