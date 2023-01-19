REVIEW: ‘Tootsie’ gently roasts musicals through song and dance

It's hard to believe that Drew Becker is only four years out of college.

In last night's performance of "Tootsie," during which he was in nearly every scene, Becker aptly portrayed Michael Dorsey's arrogance and Dorothy Michaels' warmth with the grace of an actor who has spent decades in the spotlight. His skill is evident in his wide range of vocal abilities from the wordy musical numbers to the pitch of his voice between the two characters. He was impressive despite being the one character who didn't get to deliver as many jokes as the supporting cast in a comedic musical.

"Tootsie" -- on show this weekend at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville -- has been dubbed a "love letter to the theater." Unlike the movie that it's based on, this story of a difficult, out-of-work actor who dresses like a woman to get a part revolves around a musical rather than a soap opera. The overall effect is more of a gentle roast of musical theater as well as the story's plot. The writers knew that the show was far-fetched, and they own it through the songs and dialogue. They also seem to have taken notes from the early criticisms of the show -- specifically those about sexism and transphobia. This is just one person's opinion, though. Obviously, I don't speak for everyone. It is pointed out that Michael Dorsey's action of impersonating is an insult to all "real" women -- be they cis-gender, gay, straight or transgender. In another scene, the same character points out that Michael as Dorsey will have to take a pay cut as Dorothy. Also, they don't force the love plot between Dorothy and the woman that Michael falls in love with. The love interest doesn't wonder if she's "become" a lesbian either, which was another criticism of the musical when it was on Broadway. In an interview ahead of the local shows, Becker was careful to point out that Dorothy is always Michael, and that is reiterated throughout the show.

Instead, Julie Nichols, played by the incredible Ashley Alexander, reminds Michael that even if he walked 1,000 miles in a woman's shoes, he wouldn't "get" what it's really like to be a woman. Though there's no "Hollywood ending," it's still a light-hearted comedy delivered by a talented group of actors dressed and styled by a skilled backstage crew. I especially loved it when the play within the play changes eras right before our eyes through Houdini-ish costuming tricks.

Speaking of eye candy, Matthew Rella gave a hilarious performance as the doltish actor Max Van Horn who frequently loses his shirt, fumbles lines, and generally hams it up. Again, the ongoing ribs at the theater -- and being a woman in general -- are aplenty throughout the show. Payton Reilly was another crowd favorite whose vocal range and physical humor never failed to get a guffaw as Sandy Lester. Jared David Michael Grant as Michael's roommate and conscience had great timing and sang my favorite song, "Jeff Sums It Up." (I can't quote the lyrics here, but the keyword in the chorus rhymes with "luck.")

Both Grant and Reilly handle some of the the wordiest, rapid songs -- no doubt another jab at musicals since the score was written by David Yazbek -- of the evening. After hearing Reilly perform "What's Gonna Happen," I'm certain that she could have a second career as a rapper. Watching people dance while singing these songs is a testament to the importance of singing from your diaphragm. Julie Nichols' performance of "Gone Gone Gone" deserves applause too.

After seeing this version of "Tootsie," I don't even want to see the original movie it's based on. Between watching the sets and characters transform before me and hearing the (sometimes) R-rated songs, I'll just stream the soundtrack on Spotify and remember this version fondly.

__

FAQ

'Tootsie'

WHAT -- A musical comedy adaptation of the 1982 film about a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The "love letter to theater" features Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

WHEN -- 1:30 & 7 p.m. Jan. 19; 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 21; and 2 p.m. Jan. 22

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville

COST -- $41-$82

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org

__

Monica Hooper is a writer for What's Up! Email her at mhooper@nwaonline.com.