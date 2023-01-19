Rogers Planning Commission changes meeting format to allow more participation

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission made some administrative changes to its meetings Tuesday to make the scheduling of committee and Board of Adjustment meetings more efficient.

The commission changed the name of its Plans and Policies Committee to Zoning Review Committee and made commissioner Mark Myers the committee's chairman.

The committee consists of commission members who will consider conditional use permits, rezonings and density concept plans, which all have to do with zoning, according to John McCurdy, director of community development. The committee also considered strategic growth planning in the city, but the commission will probably want to consider future changes to that as a whole, McCurdy said.

The commission also decided its meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and shifted the meetings of its committee and the separate Board of Adjustment within the time frame of the Planning Commission meeting. The commission will recess mid-meeting after public hearings to let some of its members to take part in those meetings. Commissioners will consider old and new business on the agenda after the committee and board meetings.

The chairman of the commission, John Schmelzle, will be responsible for monitoring the meetings and calling the commission back to order, McCurdy said.

City staff has formerly scheduled committee meetings before the larger commission meeting but has had trouble predicting how much time those committee meetings will take, according to McCurdy. The shift in the agenda will alleviate the issue, he said.

Commissioners also postponed a request by Dixieland Multifamily to rezone 4.8 acres at 1704 and 1710 S. Dixieland Road from the agricultural zoning district to the residential multifamily zoning district.

Plans for the residential development in central Rogers include the construction of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, a total of 49 dwelling units, near the intersection of Dixieland and New Hope roads.

Multiple residents from nearby homes spoke against the project, expressing concerns about privacy, traffic, crime and drainage related to the new development.

After comments from the residents, the commission referred the item to the Zoning Review Committee. The committee recommended postponing a decision on the rezoning until the applicant presents a revised landscape plan showing optimal buffering at the west and south sides of the development, which would border properties with single-family homes.

In other business, space at Southgate Shopping Center will continue to be used for auto repairs. Commissioners approved a request by El Senor de los Carros for a conditional use permit. The permit allows continued operation of an auto shop at 1614 S. Eighth St.

The commission unanimously approved each of the items at the Tuesday meeting.