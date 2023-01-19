Pulaski County Special School District: new space to be set aside for Mills High School Junior ROTC program

Attorneys for the Pulaski County Special School District have told a federal judge that plans for new spaces at Mills University Studies High have been modified to include the school’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program.

“PCSSD believes that it is in a position to furnish the ROTC program with brand new facility space,” the legal team headed by Devin Bates wrote to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

“It is widely recognized that this is an improvement for students,” the legal team said about the modification.

Lawyers for the school district asked the judge to amend an earlier court order approving work to be done.

Initially, the school district had planned to renovate Mills’ existing Junior ROTC building, which is a remaining portion of the mostly-demolished Fuller Elementary. That current space is a stand-alone building that is a short distance away from the Mills building.

The material change in the construction plans merited notice to the judge, according to the legal team.

The team also noted that attorneys for Black students in the Pulaski Special district — known as the McClendon intervenors in the ongoing lawsuit — do not object to the modification.

Marshall is the presiding judge in the 40-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit in which the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school systems are the remaining defendants.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County Special School District to propose to him a plan to “square up” inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.



