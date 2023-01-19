School news from SNHU, Angelo State, Southeast Missouri and more

Berry College

Riley Jackson of Tontitown was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry College is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students with a 27,000-acre campus in Rome, Ga.

Angelo State

Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, has announced the students achieving the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester, including Millicent Switzer of Bentonville.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Switzer is majoring in Mass Media at Angelo State.

Lasell University

Saige Cambonga-Meyers, a Lasell University student from Springdale, presented at the institution's annual Career Readiness Symposium.

Cambonga-Meyers shared a presentation on the progress of the LASOLARS campaign, a student initiative in support of more renewable energy at the university. The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism, leadership, and civic & community engagement.

Lasell's Career Readiness Symposium takes place every fall and asks students to present original research, projects, or field skills that align with core career competencies shared by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). Part of the symposium's goal is to collectively assist students in identifying and pursuing opportunities that allow them to become proficient in those areas as preparation for successful transitions into the workplace.

Lasell is located in Newton, Mass.

Mississippi College

Faith Henderson of Fayetteville has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Mississippi College

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more than three dozen countries. Located in Clinton, Miss., and founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi.

Alvernia University

Jackson Kasprzak of Fort Smith has been named to Alvernia University's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Kasprzak is currently enrolled as a criminal justice major.

Kasprzak was one of 660 Alvernia students to earn the honor.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia.

Cedarville University

Two local students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Cedarville University. Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs and Elena Mendez of Harrison received this recognition for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1887 and located in Cedarville, Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Southeast Missouri

Two local students have been named to the fall 2022 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Hannah Witty and Rebecca Witty, both of Springdale, earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

Knox College

Silas Martin, from Springdale, has been named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2022 fall term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Ill. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries, and its "Old Main" is a National Historic Landmark and the only building remaining from the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debates.

Concordia University

Rosanna Scott of West Fork earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the fall 2022 Honors List at Concordia University in Seward, Neb.

Founded in 1894, Concordia University is a fully accredited, coeducational university which currently serves more than 2,500 students in a Christ-centered community.

Sewanee

Anna McCasland, a native of Bentonville, was recently initiated into the Sewanee The University of the South Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Sewanee The University of the South is a world-class liberal arts college and a leading seminary of the Episcopal Church located in Sewanee, Tenn.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. This semester, they include:

Shanna Sedlak of Lead Hill;

Kevin Vice of Fayetteville;

Lynda Oxner of Fayetteville;

Colton Beavers of Fayetteville;

Kaitlynn Condon of Bella Vista;

Nydele Kafo Momo of Centerton;

Emerson McDonald of Gentry;

Ragina Jain of Lowell;

Bobbie Carter of Rogers;

Maurice Bowie of Rogers;

Allen White of Rogers;

Carol Williams of Siloam Springs;

Devin Hummel of Springdale;

Ashley Folkerts of Greenwood; and

Stephanie Cowan of Van Buren.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

