Seven people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Johari Matthews, 31, of 1767 N. Aslan Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer and domestic battering. Matthews was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Bryan Helms, 38, of 170 Beard Road in Malvern, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Helms was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• David Watkins, 52, of 4235 W. Kynleigh Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watkins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Tyler Mathiesen, 27, of 13013 Scenic Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Mathiesen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• John Scharnhorst, 52, of 2525 W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking. Scharnhorst was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jair Marin, 19, of 349 B Bluestem St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Marin was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Clayton Adams, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Adams was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.