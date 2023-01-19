State health department weekly flu report shows decrease in cases

For the first time in months, influenza activity in Arkansas has dropped from the highest intensity levels to low, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 68 confirmed influenza cases in the past week, in comparison to 138 cases reported the previous week.

Overall there has been 20,200 positive influenza tests since Oct. 2, according to the report.

"Flu activity in Arkansas continues to decline," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Department of Health director, said in a statement Wednesday. "Sometimes later in the flu season we see a second peak, and we cannot rule that out."

Dillaha said it is not too late to get a flu shot.

"Especially for people who are at high risk for severe flu illness, such as people who are 65 and older or people with health problems such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease," Dillaha said. "So far this flu season 122 flu-related deaths have been reported to ADH."

Flu shots are available for free at all Department of Health health units.

Over 2 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for flu-like illness. Data shows at least 388 individuals went to emergency rooms in the past week for flu symptoms. The state reported 662 visits to emergency rooms for the symptoms the previous week.

There were 48 hospital admissions this week and 87 admissions last week, the report says.

Five new deaths were confirmed in the past week, according to the report. The state reported two last week.

There has been one pediatric death this year. A majority, or 73 of the deaths, have been of individuals 65-years-or older. There has been 38 deaths for those between the ages of 45 and 64 and 10 deaths reported for those between the ages of 25 and 44-years-old.

As of last week the school absentee rate was 6.64% and 7.73% was reported the previous week.

Overall 20 nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season.