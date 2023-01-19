Super Quiz: Food

1. Term for ice cream composed of three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.
2. What is the favorite food of the giant panda?
3. This rhyming combo is seafood and steak served as a single course.
4. Japanese food category -- rice, often with raw fish wrapped in seaweed.
5. Name for oysters cooked with spinach and a seasoned cream sauce.
6. What is an "alligator pear"?
7. This porridge made from boiled cornmeal is popular in the southern U.S.
8. German/Austrian term for deep-fried, breaded veal cutlets.
9. What is a "blini."
ANSWERS:
1. Neapolitan
2. Bamboo
3. Surf and turf
4. Sushi
5. Oysters Rockefeller
6. Avocado
7. Grits
8. Wiener Schnitzel
9. (Russian) pancake