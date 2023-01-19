Super Quiz: Food

1. Term for ice cream composed of three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

2. What is the favorite food of the giant panda?

3. This rhyming combo is seafood and steak served as a single course.

4. Japanese food category -- rice, often with raw fish wrapped in seaweed.

5. Name for oysters cooked with spinach and a seasoned cream sauce.

6. What is an "alligator pear"?

7. This porridge made from boiled cornmeal is popular in the southern U.S.

8. German/Austrian term for deep-fried, breaded veal cutlets.

9. What is a "blini."

ANSWERS:

1. Neapolitan

2. Bamboo

3. Surf and turf

4. Sushi

5. Oysters Rockefeller

6. Avocado

7. Grits

8. Wiener Schnitzel

9. (Russian) pancake