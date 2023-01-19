Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect in November shooting death at Elaine arrested in North Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:27 p.m.

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested an Elaine man wanted by the Phillips County sheriff’s office in connection to a November homicide, authorities said.

Martavies Cooper, 20, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 25 shooting death of Patro Porter, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Porter was found shot in Elaine around 8 p.m. that day. He died of his wounds the next day in a Memphis hospital.

Someone submitted a tip to news station KATV on Dec. 1, which alerted police that Cooper was in the Little Rock area with family. Officials say that helped lead to Cooper's arrest.

Cooper was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT