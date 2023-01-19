Suspect in November shooting death at Elaine arrested in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested an Elaine man wanted by the Phillips County sheriff’s office in connection to a November homicide, authorities said.

Martavies Cooper, 20, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 25 shooting death of Patro Porter, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Porter was found shot in Elaine around 8 p.m. that day. He died of his wounds the next day in a Memphis hospital.

Someone submitted a tip to news station KATV on Dec. 1, which alerted police that Cooper was in the Little Rock area with family. Officials say that helped lead to Cooper's arrest.

Cooper was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.