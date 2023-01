A man wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in North Little Rock turned himself in to police Thursday, according to a tweet from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Brandon Jefferson, 25, surrendered to police and is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Christopher Dobbins, 30.

Officers found Dobbins dead in a parking lot near 1700 East Broadway around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, police said previously.