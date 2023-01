U.S. marshals on Wednesday arrested a teenager in connection with a December shooting in Little Rock that left a man dead, authorities said.

Tyler Bland, 15, faces a capital murder charge in the Dec. 26 killing of Noel Marks, 41, at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, the listed address of the Big Country Chateau apartments.

Officers found Marks dead at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. that day. Police named Bland as a suspect three days later in a tweet.