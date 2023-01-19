Police beat: Teen faces theft, firearms charges ;NLR man, 22, held on gun, drug counts

Teen faces theft, firearms charges

Little Rock police on Monday evening arrested a teen who is a convicted felon and had drugs and a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at the Southhaven Court apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. following a report of a disturbance. Police encountered Blake Slay, 17, who lives at the apartments.

Slay had a Glock 19 pistol that had been reported stolen, the report states, as well as a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Slay is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces two felony charges -- possession of firearms by a certain person and theft by receiving -- and a misdemeanor drug possession count.

NLR man, 22, held on gun, drug counts

North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon pulled over a man who had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they stopped Larry Hines, 22, of North Little Rock because he was driving on a suspended license. A search of the vehicle recovered a handgun and a jar of suspected marijuana.

Hines faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession.