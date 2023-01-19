High school basketball

Wednesday's scores
Boys
1A-1 WEST
Founders Classical 55, St. Paul 27
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge 70, Ridgefield Christian 60
Girls
NONCONFERENCE
Corning 62, East Poinsett County 59
Mammoth Spring 65, Willow Springs, Mo. 33
Waldron 34, Union Christian 31
Tuesday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 62, Conway 49
6A-WEST
Fayetteville 61, Rogers Heritage 43
Bentonville 74, Fort Smith Northside 61
Springdale 61, Rogers 50
Springdale Har-Ber 71, Fort Smith Southside 56
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 62, eStem 33
Jacksonville 56, Little Rock Catholic 42
Sylvan Hills 45, Beebe 43
5A-EAST
Marion 65, Batesville 27
Nettleton 78, Paragould 73
Searcy 69, Greene County Tech 63, OT
West Memphis 68, Valley View 38
5A-SOUTH
Sheridan 57, Benton 46
Lake Hamilton 77, El Dorado 40
Hot Springs 68, White Hall 54
Pine Bluff 64, Texarkana 26
5A-WEST
Van Buren 61, Alma 36
Siloam Springs 63, Greenwood 60
Harrison 52, Greenbrier 46
Russellville 49, Mountain Home 44
4A-1
Berryville 41, Prairie Grove 38
Farmington 61, Huntsville 51
Pea Ridge 67, Gravette 45
Shiloh Christian 48, Gentry 25
4A-3
Blytheville 56, Brookland 47
Highland 60, Trumann 35
Wynne 63, Jonesboro Westside 61
Southside Batesville 48, Pocahontas 45
4A-4
Morrilton 73, Clarksville 45
Dardanelle 61, Pottsville 56
Ozark 64, Waldron 48
Fountain Lake 55, Subiaco Academy 36
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson 72, LISA Academy West 41
Little Rock Christian 80, Heber Springs 40
Clinton 65, Little Rock Hall 46
Lonoke 46, Pulaski Academy 41
4A-7
Ashdown 51, Arkadelphia 47
Camden Fairview 50, Malvern 37
Magnolia 67, De Queen 14
Hope 49, Nashville 45
4A-8
Mills 65, Stuttgart 53
Monticello 56, Crossett 49
Watson Chapel 74, Star City 40
3A-1
Bergman 77, Flippin 68
Valley Springs 62, Green Forest 27
Elkins 65, Lincoln 56
3A-2
Newport 74, Hoxie 31
Mountain View 54, Cave City 51
Melbourne 56, Tuckerman 52
Salem 59, Walnut Ridge 56
3A-3
Corning 71, Piggott 66
Osceola 63, Manila 61
Harrisburg 50, Rivercrest 43
3A-4
Charleston 59, Hackett 55
Booneville 73, Cossatot River 59
Danville 65, Two Rivers 58
Cedarville 82, Paris 62
3A-5
Maumelle Charter 51, Atkins 49
Central Ark. Christian 57, Baptist Prep 42
Lamar 58, Mayflower 56
Dover 54, Perryville 40
3A-6
Bald Knob 43, Helena 42
LISA Academy North 50, Harding Academy 46
Episcopal Collegiate 79, Riverview 64
Rose Bud 68, Pangburn 56
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 61, Genoa Central 37
Centerpoint 51, Bismarck 48
Glen Rose 56, Jessieville 48
Prescott 57, Fouke 52
3A-8
McGehee 45, Camden Harmony Grove 42
Drew Central 52, DeWitt 46
Dumas 86, Dollarway 26
Smackover 45, Lake Village 41
2A-1
Cotter 57, Eureka Springs 39
Haas Hall Bentonville 61, Life Way Christian 49
Greenland 44, Ozark Mountain 25
Haas Hall Rogers 77, Yellville-Summit 61
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix 50, Cedar Ridge 47
Mount Vernon-Enola 62, Izard County 57
Marshall 77, White County Central 35
2A-3
Earle 75, Cross County 55
East Poinsett County 75, Rector 70
Buffalo Island Central 53, Riverside 44
2A-4
Johnson County Westside 68, Future School 43
Lavaca 52, Mountainburg 30
Magazine 42, Western Yell County 35
Mansfield 52, Hector 47
2A-5
Cutter-Morning Star 60, Conway St. Joseph 55
England 67, Jacksonville Lighthouse 53
Mountain Pine 79, Conway Christian 61
Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 35
2A-6
Marianna 71, Des Arc 29
Carlisle 62, McCrory 42
2A-7
Acorn 78, Foreman 42
Dierks 65, Horatio 16
Spring Hill 75, Caddo Hills 63
2A-8
Fordyce 63, Parkers Chapel 53
Woodlawn 77, Rison 70
1A-1E
Jasper 78, Alpena 58
Kingston 78, Deer 35
Omaha 79, Lead Hill 42
1A-1W
County Line 76, Founders Classical 41
Mulberry 56, St. Paul 33
Ozark Catholic 74, Decatur 28
The New School 68, Thaden 17
1A-2
Calico Rock 64, Norfork 51
Concord 80, Rural Special 38
Viola 63, Timbo31
Shirley 58, West Side Greers Ferry 51
1A-3
Marked Tree 69, Hillcrest 12
Maynard 58, Crowley's Ridge 48
1A-4
Sacred Heart 80, Ark. School for the Deaf 25
1A-5
Augusta 59, Bradford 51
Brinkley 56, Clarendon 52
Marvell-Elaine 80, Midland 44
1A-7
Bradley 55, Mineral Springs 52
Kirby 55, Lafayette County 45
Mount Ida 46, Taylor 43
Blevins 64, Oden 53
1A-8
Nevada 82, Bearden 55
Strong 53, Emerson 31
Hampton 78, Friendship Aspire 57
Dermott 103, Hermitage 41
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 61, Conway 59
6A-WEST
Rogers Heritage 56, Fayetteville 53
Bentonville 51, Fort Smith Northside 38
Rogers 67, Springdale 61
Springdale Har-Ber 66, Fort Smith Southside 32
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 68, eStem 13
Mount St. Mary 50, Jacksonville 48
Little Rock Parkview 58, Little Rock Christian 50
Sylvan Hills 61, Beebe 55
5A-EAST
Marion 65, Batesville 54
Paragould 53, Nettleton 46
Greene County Tech 38, Searcy 33
West Memphis 55, Valley View 39
5A-SOUTH
Benton 57, Sheridan 46
Lake Hamilton 64, El Dorado 51
Hot Springs 43, White Hall 29
Texarkana 42, Pine Bluff 38
5A-WEST
Van Buren 43, Alma 38
Greenwood 60, Siloam Springs 58
Harrison 57, Greenbrier 39
Russellville 51, Mountain Home 24
4A-1
Prairie Grove 61, Berryville 34
Farmington 67, Huntsville 25
Gravette 57, Pea Ridge 50
Gentry 49, Shiloh Christian 33
4A-4
Southside Batesville 34, Pocahontas 32
4A-4
Morrilton 60, Clarksville 32
Pottsville 63, Dardanelle 55
4A-5
Clinton 62, Little Rock Hall 28
Pulaski Academy 51, Lonoke 14
4A-7
Arkadelphia 69, Ashdown 30
Camden Fairview 55, Malvern 31
Magnolia 52, De Queen 40
Nashville 83, Hope 24
4A-8
Stuttgart 54, Mills 25
Star City 51, Watson Chapel 42
Hamburg 56, Warren 11
3A-1
Flippin 66, Bergman 63
Valley Springs 70, Green Forest 38
Elkins 53, Lincoln 46
3A-2
Newport 47, Hoxie 29
Mountain View 62, Cave City 29
Melbourne 58, Tuckerman 27
Salem 64, Walnut Ridge 27
3A-4
Hackett 48, Charleston 41
Booneville 40, Cossatot River 32
Two Rivers 34, Danville 27
Paris 55, Cedarville 40
3A-5
Atkins 55, Maumelle Charter 27
Baptist Prep 62, Central Ark. Christian 58
Lamar 60, Mayflower 41
Perryville 83, Dover 80
3A-6
Helena 70, Bald Knob 26
Harding Academy 48, LISA Academy North 17
Episcopal Collegiate 60, Riverview 33
Pangburn 48, Rose Bud 35
3A-7
Genoa Central 39, Benton Harmony Grove 34
Centerpoint 47, Bismarck 17
Glen Rose 37, Jessieville 34
3A-8
McGehee 67, Camden Harmony Grove 21
Drew Central 59, DeWitt 15
Dumas 63, Dollarway 2
Lake Village 49, Smackover 37
2A-1
Cotter 54, Eureka Springs 14
Life Way Christian 60, Haas Hall Bentonville 19
Ozark Mountain 53, Greenland 43
2A-2
Cedar Ridge 72, Sloan-Hendrix 66
Mount Vernon-Enola 53, Izard County 23
Marshall 66, White County Central 42
2A-3
Earle 46, Cross County 35
2A-4
Lavaca 54, Mountainburg 38
Western Yell County 46, Magazine 25
Hector 65, Mansfield 46
2A-5
Conway St. Joseph 41, Cutter-Morning Star 26
England 71, Jacksonville Lighthouse 36
Conway Christian 54, Mountain Pine 42
Poyen 50, Magnet Cove 48
2A-6
McCrory 36, Carlisle 29
2A-7
Acorn 77, Foreman 40
Horatio 66, Dierks 20
Spring Hill 63, Caddo Hills 60
2A-8
Fordyce 47, Parkers Chapel 38
Rison 42, Woodlawn 38
1A-1E
Jasper 66, Alpena 44
Kingston 74, Deer 25
Lead Hill 55, Omaha 50
1A-1W
County Line 69, Founders Classical 12
Mulberry 51, St. Paul 9
1A-2
Norfork 65, Calico Rock 18
Viola 70, Timbo 29
Shirley 40, West Side Greers Ferry 38
1A-3
Marked Tree 58, Hillcrest 37
1A-4
Sacred Heart 71, Ark. School for the Deaf 14
1A-5
Bradford 48, Augusta 41
Clarendon 46, Brinkley 28
Midland 50, Marvell-Elaine 20
1A-7
Bradley 60, Mineral Springs 33
Kirby 55, Lafayette County 36
Taylor 59, Mount Ida 35
Blevins 63, Oden 26
1A-8
Emerson 61, Strong 49
Dermott 60, Hermitage 28
Nonconference
Corning 66, Maynard 48