High school basketball

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Boys

1A-1 WEST

Founders Classical 55, St. Paul 27

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge 70, Ridgefield Christian 60

Girls

NONCONFERENCE

Corning 62, East Poinsett County 59

Mammoth Spring 65, Willow Springs, Mo. 33

Waldron 34, Union Christian 31


Tuesday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 62, Conway 49

6A-WEST

Fayetteville 61, Rogers Heritage 43

Bentonville 74, Fort Smith Northside 61

Springdale 61, Rogers 50

Springdale Har-Ber 71, Fort Smith Southside 56

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 62, eStem 33

Jacksonville 56, Little Rock Catholic 42

Sylvan Hills 45, Beebe 43

5A-EAST

Marion 65, Batesville 27

Nettleton 78, Paragould 73

Searcy 69, Greene County Tech 63, OT

West Memphis 68, Valley View 38

5A-SOUTH

Sheridan 57, Benton 46

Lake Hamilton 77, El Dorado 40

Hot Springs 68, White Hall 54

Pine Bluff 64, Texarkana 26

5A-WEST

Van Buren 61, Alma 36

Siloam Springs 63, Greenwood 60

Harrison 52, Greenbrier 46

Russellville 49, Mountain Home 44

4A-1

Berryville 41, Prairie Grove 38

Farmington 61, Huntsville 51

Pea Ridge 67, Gravette 45

Shiloh Christian 48, Gentry 25

4A-3

Blytheville 56, Brookland 47

Highland 60, Trumann 35

Wynne 63, Jonesboro Westside 61

Southside Batesville 48, Pocahontas 45

4A-4

Morrilton 73, Clarksville 45

Dardanelle 61, Pottsville 56

Ozark 64, Waldron 48

Fountain Lake 55, Subiaco Academy 36

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson 72, LISA Academy West 41

Little Rock Christian 80, Heber Springs 40

Clinton 65, Little Rock Hall 46

Lonoke 46, Pulaski Academy 41

4A-7

Ashdown 51, Arkadelphia 47

Camden Fairview 50, Malvern 37

Magnolia 67, De Queen 14

Hope 49, Nashville 45

4A-8

Mills 65, Stuttgart 53

Monticello 56, Crossett 49

Watson Chapel 74, Star City 40

3A-1

Bergman 77, Flippin 68

Valley Springs 62, Green Forest 27

Elkins 65, Lincoln 56

3A-2

Newport 74, Hoxie 31

Mountain View 54, Cave City 51

Melbourne 56, Tuckerman 52

Salem 59, Walnut Ridge 56

3A-3

Corning 71, Piggott 66

Osceola 63, Manila 61

Harrisburg 50, Rivercrest 43

3A-4

Charleston 59, Hackett 55

Booneville 73, Cossatot River 59

Danville 65, Two Rivers 58

Cedarville 82, Paris 62

3A-5

Maumelle Charter 51, Atkins 49

Central Ark. Christian 57, Baptist Prep 42

Lamar 58, Mayflower 56

Dover 54, Perryville 40

3A-6

Bald Knob 43, Helena 42

LISA Academy North 50, Harding Academy 46

Episcopal Collegiate 79, Riverview 64

Rose Bud 68, Pangburn 56

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 61, Genoa Central 37

Centerpoint 51, Bismarck 48

Glen Rose 56, Jessieville 48

Prescott 57, Fouke 52

3A-8

McGehee 45, Camden Harmony Grove 42

Drew Central 52, DeWitt 46

Dumas 86, Dollarway 26

Smackover 45, Lake Village 41

2A-1

Cotter 57, Eureka Springs 39

Haas Hall Bentonville 61, Life Way Christian 49

Greenland 44, Ozark Mountain 25

Haas Hall Rogers 77, Yellville-Summit 61

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix 50, Cedar Ridge 47

Mount Vernon-Enola 62, Izard County 57

Marshall 77, White County Central 35

2A-3

Earle 75, Cross County 55

East Poinsett County 75, Rector 70

Buffalo Island Central 53, Riverside 44

2A-4

Johnson County Westside 68, Future School 43

Lavaca 52, Mountainburg 30

Magazine 42, Western Yell County 35

Mansfield 52, Hector 47

2A-5

Cutter-Morning Star 60, Conway St. Joseph 55

England 67, Jacksonville Lighthouse 53

Mountain Pine 79, Conway Christian 61

Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 35

2A-6

Marianna 71, Des Arc 29

Carlisle 62, McCrory 42

2A-7

Acorn 78, Foreman 42

Dierks 65, Horatio 16

Spring Hill 75, Caddo Hills 63

2A-8

Fordyce 63, Parkers Chapel 53

Woodlawn 77, Rison 70

1A-1E

Jasper 78, Alpena 58

Kingston 78, Deer 35

Omaha 79, Lead Hill 42

1A-1W

County Line 76, Founders Classical 41

Mulberry 56, St. Paul 33

Ozark Catholic 74, Decatur 28

The New School 68, Thaden 17

1A-2

Calico Rock 64, Norfork 51

Concord 80, Rural Special 38

Viola 63, Timbo31

Shirley 58, West Side Greers Ferry 51

1A-3

Marked Tree 69, Hillcrest 12

Maynard 58, Crowley's Ridge 48

1A-4

Sacred Heart 80, Ark. School for the Deaf 25

1A-5

Augusta 59, Bradford 51

Brinkley 56, Clarendon 52

Marvell-Elaine 80, Midland 44

1A-7

Bradley 55, Mineral Springs 52

Kirby 55, Lafayette County 45

Mount Ida 46, Taylor 43

Blevins 64, Oden 53

1A-8

Nevada 82, Bearden 55

Strong 53, Emerson 31

Hampton 78, Friendship Aspire 57

Dermott 103, Hermitage 41

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 61, Conway 59

6A-WEST

Rogers Heritage 56, Fayetteville 53

Bentonville 51, Fort Smith Northside 38

Rogers 67, Springdale 61

Springdale Har-Ber 66, Fort Smith Southside 32

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 68, eStem 13

Mount St. Mary 50, Jacksonville 48

Little Rock Parkview 58, Little Rock Christian 50

Sylvan Hills 61, Beebe 55

5A-EAST

Marion 65, Batesville 54

Paragould 53, Nettleton 46

Greene County Tech 38, Searcy 33

West Memphis 55, Valley View 39

5A-SOUTH

Benton 57, Sheridan 46

Lake Hamilton 64, El Dorado 51

Hot Springs 43, White Hall 29

Texarkana 42, Pine Bluff 38

5A-WEST

Van Buren 43, Alma 38

Greenwood 60, Siloam Springs 58

Harrison 57, Greenbrier 39

Russellville 51, Mountain Home 24

4A-1

Prairie Grove 61, Berryville 34

Farmington 67, Huntsville 25

Gravette 57, Pea Ridge 50

Gentry 49, Shiloh Christian 33

4A-4

Southside Batesville 34, Pocahontas 32

4A-4

Morrilton 60, Clarksville 32

Pottsville 63, Dardanelle 55

4A-5

Clinton 62, Little Rock Hall 28

Pulaski Academy 51, Lonoke 14

4A-7

Arkadelphia 69, Ashdown 30

Camden Fairview 55, Malvern 31

Magnolia 52, De Queen 40

Nashville 83, Hope 24

4A-8

Stuttgart 54, Mills 25

Star City 51, Watson Chapel 42

Hamburg 56, Warren 11

3A-1

Flippin 66, Bergman 63

Valley Springs 70, Green Forest 38

Elkins 53, Lincoln 46

3A-2

Newport 47, Hoxie 29

Mountain View 62, Cave City 29

Melbourne 58, Tuckerman 27

Salem 64, Walnut Ridge 27

3A-4

Hackett 48, Charleston 41

Booneville 40, Cossatot River 32

Two Rivers 34, Danville 27

Paris 55, Cedarville 40

3A-5

Atkins 55, Maumelle Charter 27

Baptist Prep 62, Central Ark. Christian 58

Lamar 60, Mayflower 41

Perryville 83, Dover 80

3A-6

Helena 70, Bald Knob 26

Harding Academy 48, LISA Academy North 17

Episcopal Collegiate 60, Riverview 33

Pangburn 48, Rose Bud 35

3A-7

Genoa Central 39, Benton Harmony Grove 34

Centerpoint 47, Bismarck 17

Glen Rose 37, Jessieville 34

3A-8

McGehee 67, Camden Harmony Grove 21

Drew Central 59, DeWitt 15

Dumas 63, Dollarway 2

Lake Village 49, Smackover 37

2A-1

Cotter 54, Eureka Springs 14

Life Way Christian 60, Haas Hall Bentonville 19

Ozark Mountain 53, Greenland 43

2A-2

Cedar Ridge 72, Sloan-Hendrix 66

Mount Vernon-Enola 53, Izard County 23

Marshall 66, White County Central 42

2A-3

Earle 46, Cross County 35

2A-4

Lavaca 54, Mountainburg 38

Western Yell County 46, Magazine 25

Hector 65, Mansfield 46

2A-5

Conway St. Joseph 41, Cutter-Morning Star 26

England 71, Jacksonville Lighthouse 36

Conway Christian 54, Mountain Pine 42

Poyen 50, Magnet Cove 48

2A-6

McCrory 36, Carlisle 29

2A-7

Acorn 77, Foreman 40

Horatio 66, Dierks 20

Spring Hill 63, Caddo Hills 60

2A-8

Fordyce 47, Parkers Chapel 38

Rison 42, Woodlawn 38

1A-1E

Jasper 66, Alpena 44

Kingston 74, Deer 25

Lead Hill 55, Omaha 50

1A-1W

County Line 69, Founders Classical 12

Mulberry 51, St. Paul 9

1A-2

Norfork 65, Calico Rock 18

Viola 70, Timbo 29

Shirley 40, West Side Greers Ferry 38

1A-3

Marked Tree 58, Hillcrest 37

1A-4

Sacred Heart 71, Ark. School for the Deaf 14

1A-5

Bradford 48, Augusta 41

Clarendon 46, Brinkley 28

Midland 50, Marvell-Elaine 20

1A-7

Bradley 60, Mineral Springs 33

Kirby 55, Lafayette County 36

Taylor 59, Mount Ida 35

Blevins 63, Oden 26

1A-8

Emerson 61, Strong 49

Dermott 60, Hermitage 28

Nonconference

Corning 66, Maynard 48

