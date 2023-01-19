UA-Fayetteville names next dean of College of Education and Health Professions

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has removed the “interim” tag from interim Dean Kate Mamiseishvili, naming her the next dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, effective Feb. 1.

Mamiseishvili, 46, was named interim dean of the College of Education and Health Professions in June 2022, taking over for former dean Brian Primack. According to the university, her accomplishments as interim dean include launching the Wellness and Education Commitment to Arkansas Excellence (WE CARE) initiative for the 2022-23 academic year. The initiative focuses on ways in which faculty and staff can collaborate within the college and across the state to address challenges in education and health, while the college develops and funds opportunities for students to complete their internships, practicums or clinical experiences across Arkansas.

Mamiseishvili’s 12-month salary as dean will be $290,000, which includes a 12-month academic base salary and administrative stipend, according to John Thomas, director of media relations and core communications for the university.

The College of Education and Health Professions currently has 1,408 graduate students and 4,866 undergraduates — a total of 6,274 students, according to Shannon Magsam, the college’s director of communications.