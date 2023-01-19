Sections
UALR men’s basketball capsule

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:58 a.m.

UALR men vs. Tennessee Tech

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 5-14, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee Tech 8-11, 4-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.13.69.5

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.10.95.4

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.10.12.3

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.9.91.6

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.1.40.6

COACH Darrell Walker (56-79 in fifth season at UALR, 102-97 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F Jaylen Sebree, 6-7, Sr.13.26.3

G Jayvis Harvey, 6-5, Jr.12.34.0

G Ty Perry, 6-2, Sr.10.12.5

G Grant Strong, 6-6, Fr.4.51.9

F Jerome Beya, 6-9, Fr.2.21.4

COACH John Pelphrey (33-77 in fourth season at Tennessee Tech, 182-203 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTenn. Tech

71.6Points for67.3

77.7Points against69.4

-2.4Rebound margin-5.1

+0.6Turnover margin+2.7

42.1FG pct.43.0

32.43-pt. pct.30.0

71.5FT pct.63.1

CHALK TALK Tennessee Tech Coach John Pelphrey went 69-59 in four seasons as head coach at the University of Arkansas. ... The Golden Eagles have won four straight since opening Ohio Valley play with back-to-back losses. ... Myron Gardner, who logged his 1,000th career minute with UALR last week, leads the Ohio Valley with 10 double-doubles and an average of 7.0 defensive rebounds per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Print Headline: UALR men’s basketball capsule

