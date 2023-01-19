Wedington area house fire leaves man hurt; wife presumed dead

FAYETTEVILLE -- Detectives are still investigating a Saturday morning house fire in the Wedington Woods area that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Firefighters were called to 16013 Cedar Lane around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to Chief Daniel Ingram of the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters from the Fayetteville, Wheeler and Farmington fire departments also responded to the house fire.

Ingram said one person, later identified by the Washington County sheriff's office as Lloyd Miller, 79, managed to escape from the burning house and was taken to a local hospital.

Steve Harrison, chief of Central Emergency Medical Services, said the ambulance service was called to the scene at the same time as firefighters. He said reports indicated one patient was treated for minor burns to his arms and face before being taken to a hospital.

Miller's wife, 81-year-old Pauletta Miller, is presumed to have died in the fire, according to Kelly Cantrell, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Cantrell said the body found in the home was sent to the State Crime Laboratory along with DNA from the Millers' son for identification purposes.

Cantrell said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but there's no indication of foul play.

Ingram said the home was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.

"The home was a total loss," Ingram said. "It was fully involved on our arrival and we were unable to go into the house because of the risk of collapse. It was pretty well compromised."

Ingram said between 20 and 30 firefighters and several trucks and other fire apparatus from the different fire departments responded to the fire. No injuries were reported among the firefighters, he said.