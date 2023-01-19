Zero-K set to return to St. Patrick’s Day parade in Hot Springs

The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Footrace, the Second Ever Zero-K, will return to Hot Springs on March 18 as part of the two-day revelry surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17.

"Finally -- a race we can all do," Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said Wednesday in a news release.

"The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Zero-K returns on Saturday, March 18, after a long hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.

"The planning for the Second Ever Zero-K got off to a slow start. We've been planning since 2019, but slow and easy is the spirit of this event."

Registration for the race is now open, Solleder said. All proceeds from the Zero-K will benefit Tri-Lakes Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA advocates for abused and neglected foster children and serves Garland, Hot Spring and Grant counties.

"What better way to kick off Day 2 of the celebration surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade than with the Second Ever World's Shortest St. Patrick's Zero-K 'footrace' in downtown Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas?" Solleder said.

"The 'race' will cover 299 feet, including the 98-foot route of the parade on Historic Bridge Street, and end at O'Kelley's Pub, the world's biggest inflatable Irish pop-up pub, near the Hot Springs Convention Center."

Solleder said the race is sponsored by Michelob Ultra and Arkansas Beverage Sales of Hot Springs, and the Zero-K entry fee of $20 gets participants a Zero-K T-shirt, a finisher's medal and a race bib.

Awards will be given for these categories:

• Fastest -- First Place Contenders, for "people who actually want to go fast for zero kilometers. Runners should bring their fastest run and try to set a 'world record.' Runners will keep their own times," the release said.

• Best Costume -- The Leprechaun Dash, where runners are encouraged to dress up in their favorite St. Paddy's Day gear or as their favorite leprechaun and run.

• Slowest -- The Last Place Shootout is for the slowest racer to cross the finish line while maintaining forward motion, whether that be crawling, wriggling like a worm, scooting, rolling or doing some form of the backstroke. This one is great for younger kids, pets and the laziest of runners.

The Zero-K will be a prelude for a free public concert by Village People.

The schedule for March 18 is as follows:

• 3 p.m. -- Zero-K Packet Pick Up on Bridge Street.

• 5 p.m. -- Zero-K race Begins on Bridge Street.

• 8 p.m. -- Free public concert by Village People on the Bridge Street Stage.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3waLNFY.