Arkansas hosting numerous top prospects Saturday

Arkansas will host a second Prospect Day on Saturday and is expected to welcome numerous top recruits.

The Razorbacks hosted recruits last weekend and plan to host prospects on Jan. 28 before the Jan. 30-Feb. 28 dead period.

Prospects will start registering at 8 a.m. and take in Arkansas' basketball game against Ole Miss.

• ’24 LB Melvin Laster, 6-2, 240, of Liberty (Mo.) Liberty North

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Oregon and other schools. He has visited the Razorbacks several times.

• ’24 WR Zion Kearney, 6-2, 200, of Missouri City (Texas) Hightower

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and other programs

• ’25 QB Quentin Murphy, 5-11, 170, of Joe T. Robinson

Holds offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Ohio State and other schools

• ’24 QB Walker White, 6-3, 215 of LR Christian

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Clemson and other schools

• ’24 WR CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, of Bentonville

Holds offers from Purdue and Colorado State

• ’25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190, of Central Arkansas Christian

Holds offers from Illinois and Central Arkansas

• ’26 OL Cody Taylor, 6-4, 273, of Greenwood

Has offers from Ole Miss and Kentucky

• ’24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, of Fort Smith Southside

Holds an offer from Texas A&M

• ’24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, of Mills

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Texas, LSU, Auburn and other programs. He visited the Razorbacks last Saturday – his 7th recruiting visit to Fayetteville

• ’24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, of Benton

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College and other programs

• ’25 QB Carson Boyd, 6-0, 170, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

• ’25 RB Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

4-star with offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan and other schools. He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 15, 2022. He is the cousin of ’25 DB Antonio Parker.

• ’25 DB Antonio Parker, 6-0, 175, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Holds offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Boston College and UNLV. He visited last Saturday and is the cousin of ’25 RB Jamarion Parker.

• ’24 WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, of Pine Bluff

Holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and other schools

• ’24 OL Brandon Mason, 6-6, 250, of St. Louis Hazelwood Central

Has interest from Arkansas and Missouri

• ’24 DL Tionne Gray, 6-6, 295, of St. Louis Hazelwood Central

Has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, Louisville and other programs

• ’25 S Mekhi Mixon, 5-11, 180, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Holds offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Colorado and other schools

• ’26 DB Keenan Jones, 6-1, 194, of St Louis University High School

Has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska and other schools

• ’24 WR Jacobi Oliphant, 6-4, 190, of St. Louis University High School

Holds offers from Connecticut and Boston College

• ’24 OL Harrison Utley, 6-4, 290, of Norman (Okla.) Norman North

Holds offers from Iowa State and Kansas

• ’23 ATH Jabrae Shaw, 5-10, 190, of Mills

Has offers from UNLV and UCA, and an Arkansas preferred walk-on offer

• ’26 QB Kane Archer, 6-0, 200, of Greenwood

Has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools

• ’25 DL Cash Archer, 6-1, 208, of Greenwood

Holds a Louisville offer

• ’24 OL Luke Schultz, 6-7, 275, of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian

Has interest from Marshall, Memphis and Tulane

• ’23 S Anton Pierce, 6-2, 203, of Mills

Holds an Arkansas preferred walk-on offer

• ’24 RB Jackson Sommerville, 5-10, 170, of St. Louis Hazelwood Central

• ’26 WR Jaylen Pile, 6-0, 170, of Southlake (Texas) Carroll