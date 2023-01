Fayetteville, circa 1960: Lewis Brothers' furniture and hardware store on the corner was seen in Thursday's feature in 1916, and by 1960 would have marked almost 80 years in business. The building had lost the conical top seen in the 1916 view. The card states Fayetteville's population as 18,000, about 20% of what it is today.

