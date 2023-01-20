SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 63, SOUTH ALABAMA 47

Arkansas State ended its seven-game losing streak and collected its first Sun Belt Conference victory of the season Thursday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala., holding off South Alabama behind 23 points from Lauryn Pendleton.

Up 30-18 at halftime, the Red Wolves never let the Jaguars cut the deficit to single digits at any point over the final 20 minutes, shooting 12-of-15 at the free-throw line -- Pendleton went a perfect 10-of-10 on free throws, hitting eight in the second half.

ASU (6-12, 1-6 Sun Belt) held South Alabama (4-14, 0-7) to 16-of-55 shooting from the field and the Jaguars made 3 three-pointers on 17 attempts. And while the Red Wolves committed 24 turnovers, they outrebounded South Alabama 55-29 while collecting 22 boards on the offensive glass.