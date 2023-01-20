Bank OZK’s assets increase 4.5% in ’22

Bank OZK said Thursday that its total assets grew 4.5% in 2022, to $27.7 billion.

The Little Rock-based bank released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings Thursday after the stock markets closed.

Bank OZK reported net income of $158.8 million, or $1.34 per share, for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with $149.8 million, or $1.17 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.

Per-share earnings just beat the average estimate of $1.32 from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

"We are pleased to report our strong results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022," said George Gleason, the bank's chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our high level of profitability, strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the current environment and the longer term," Gleason said.

Bank OZK's management said in comments accompanying the earnings report that "while the near-term economic environment may create some challenges, we are confident that we can manage those challenges effectively, while also capitalizing on any new opportunities that may come our way from a period of economic turbulence."

The bank bought back about 575,000 shares during the quarter for $232 million. The purchase included 197,000 shares for $8.1 million under a previous stock repurchase program and 378,000 shares for $15.1 million under the bank's current stock repurchase program.

Bank OZK's shares closed Thursday at $40.15, the same as the previous day's close, on the Nasdaq. The shares have traded between $34.79 and $50 in the past year.

For the full year, the bank reported net income of $547.5 million, or $4.54 per share, compared to $579 million, or $4.47 per share a year earlier.

Noninterest expense grew 5% during 2022, largely because of increased salaries and costs related to employee benefits.

"This escalation in salaries and benefits expense was driven by competitive labor market conditions and our expanding staff from pandemic-diminished levels," the bank's management said.

Bank OZK operates about 240 offices throughout Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Bank executives will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss the quarterly and annual earnings performance. The call may be accessed via a live webcast at ir.ozk.com, where a recording will be available for at least 30 days.