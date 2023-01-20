Bayou bummer





The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team suffered a 24-point blowout loss to LSU inside Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.

Arkansas (17-4, 4-2 SEC) nearly completed an upset over the Tigers 21 days later but lost 79-76 to No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Thursday night inside a rowdy Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

“I hate that we lost, don’t get me wrong, but I’m glad that we battled more than we did the last time we played ‘em, just 21 days ago,” Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. “Again, we’re not talking about two months, we’re talking about 21 days.” The Razorbacks erased a 14-point LSU first-quarter lead and led by a point with 2:59 remaining but was outscored 6-2 the remainder of the way. It was a resilient effort from Arkansas, which had five more points than the Tigers in the second half and led by as many as three.

“A lot to be positive on,” Neighbors said. “But in our league, you know, it’s one possession here and one possession there that will keep you awake on the plane and when you get home. I know everybody will find one or two things they think they could have done better and then collectively it makes up the difference.” LSU was carried by stellar play from forward Angel Reese, a frontrunner for national player of the year awards. The 6-3 sophomore transfer from Maryland had an impressive 30-point, 19-rebound night.

Reese set the tone immediately. She scored on a layup after grabbing her own miss just nine seconds into the game. Jasmine Carson followed with a three-pointer less than 20 seconds later, and a Reese jumper forced Neighbors to call a timeout under a minute into the contest.

Chrissy Carr got Arkansas going quickly out of the timeout with a three-pointer, but the Tigers responded with seven-consecutive points. E r y n n B a r n u m k n o c ke d down a three-pointer to trim the deficit to 14-6. After LSU scored the next four points, Arkansas closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to draw within six points.

Arkansas narrowed the lead to five off a Carr free throw early in the second quarter, but the Tigers answered with a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Once again, Arkansas clawed back within five, but the Tigers put together a scoring spree itself to go back ahead 38-26. Layups from Barnum and Samara Spencer within the final 44 seconds of the half made Arkansas’ deficit eight points (38-30) at intermission.

Reese scored the third quarter’s first basket, but from there, Arkansas showed poise to go on three different runs of at least 4-0 to keep the energetic announced crowd of 7,298 at bay. The Razorbacks scored 27 points in the quarter, including seven of Barnum’s team-high 20 points. Reese hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left in the quarter to give LSU a two-possession lead entering the fourth.

A deep three-pointer from Makayla Daniels with 6:23 left gave Arkansas a 69-66 lead, its first of the game. After the Tigers’ Alexis Morris answered with a three, Daniels countered again from deep. The 72-69 lead was the largest Arkansas had for the game’s remainder.

Reese had five more points in her, and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line by freshman Flau’jae Johnson was clutch for LSU, which outscored Arkansas 10-4 down the stretch to preserve its unbeaten record. Barnum tried to give the Razorbacks a one-point lead on a three-point attempt with 24 seconds left but missed.

“I’m not going to be too hard on ourselves, because again, I think LSU is one of the best teams in the country and we’re just not far off,” Neighbors said.

During the win, Reese tied LSU great Sylvia Fowles’ school record of 19 consecutive double-doubles.





Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda (30) dr ives to the basket Thursday against LSU guard Jasmine Carson (2) during the Razorbacks’ 79- 76 loss to the No. 3 Tigers in Baton Rouge. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/120ualsu/. (AP/Gerald Herbert)





