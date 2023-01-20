Biden surveys storm toll on coast





CAPITOLA, Calif. -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and the brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris was scattered everywhere and floors had been swept away by raging waters.

Paradise Beach Grille owner Chuck Maier told Biden that water had gushed up from the floor and swamped his business on Monterey Bay not far from Santa Cruz. "No kidding," Biden exclaimed.

"You don't feel it until you walk the streets," Biden said later from nearby Seacliff State Park, speaking about how bad the damage was and blaming climate change for the severity of the weather. "If anybody doubts the climate is changing, they must have been asleep for the last couple of years."

Flanked by first responders, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, the president highlighted the damage from the punishing rains, powerful winds, floods and landslides. He warned climate change would create more extreme weather.

"We know some of the destruction is going to take years to rebuild," Biden said. "But we've got to not just rebuild, but rebuild better."

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, California was deluged by 11.47 inches of rain and snow on average across the state, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, with some reports of up to 15 feet of snow in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Criswell said Thursday on the trip from Washington that the president and staff have to be mindful of what people have been through when traveling to places devastated by storms and other natural disasters.

"There has just been so much trauma to this community and it's really important that we keep that in mind," he said. "These communities have had loss of life, loss of their well-being and their livelihood, and I think it's incredibly important that they know that the president is here to support them and that the full force of the federal family is going to be behind them."

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state, freeing additional federal resources for recovery efforts. Hours before the visit, he raised the level of federal assistance available even higher.

DOCUMENT QUESTIONS

A frustrated Biden said Thursday there is "no there there" when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department."

Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

"I think you're going to find there's nothing there," he said. "There's no there there."

The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months -- on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and then in follow-up searches on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and on Jan. 11 and 12 in the president's home library.

The discovery complicates a federal probe into former President Donald Trump, who the Justice Department says took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government.

The two cases are different -- Biden for example, willingly turned over the documents once found. But the issue is wearing on the president and his aides, who have repeatedly said they acted swiftly and appropriately when the documents were discovered, and are working to be as transparent as possible though key questions remain unanswered.

